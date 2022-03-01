THQ, Gearbox owner Embracer donating $1 million to Ukraine aid

Following other gaming companies, Embracer Group and its CEO vow to donate to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

It seems that news about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has been on plenty of people’s minds lately. Those who were unaware of international affairs now have their eyes on its people as they stand for their country. As a result, many companies have decided to offer financial support for the evolving humanitarian crisis.

Now, it appears that gaming companies are also pitching in to help the civilians of Ukraine. The Embracer Group, holders of gaming companies like THQ, Gearbox, and more, has offered to donate $1 million, it announced last night.

The Embracer Group is offering humanitarian aid to support Ukrainian citizens through the Red Cross, SOS Children’s Villages, ACT Alliance, and more. These groups will be tasked with using the money for supplies to help those affected by this crisis. In addition, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors will match the $1 million donation.

This news comes as other major companies announce support for Ukraine and denounce the Russian government. This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios has chosen to donate all proceeds from its game to the victims of the war. In the 24 hours since that announcement, the game raised over $160,000.

In a recent tweet, CD Projekt Red announced it will “support humanitarian aid efforts” by donating over $200,000 in partnership with Poland-based humanitarian organization PAH. In addition, many gaming companies with offices and teams in Ukraine have made statements about assisting with relocation, legal aid, and paid salaries in advance.