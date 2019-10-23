Rick Fox leaves Echo Fox, plans to build new organization

Echo Fox and the organization’s founder Rick Fox have settled out of court, allowing the former NBA player to pursue other esports opportunities, which includes building Twin Galaxies International, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek reported that both Fox and Vision Esports had filed to dismiss their current lawsuit regarding the money from the sale of Echo Fox’s LCS spot. The agreement from Oct. 4 that said the court would hold the more than $30 million from the LCS spot sale until the two sides could agree has been nullified.

This would appear to be one of the final chapters in the long, complicated saga for Echo Fox. Since Fox revealed earlier in the year that he wanted to leave the organization because a shareholder used racist language in reference to Fox’s friend and former Echo Fox president Jace Hall, the organization has been in turmoil.

Riot Games promised it would take “corrective action” if Echo Fox did not oust the racist shareholder. After more than 60 days, Riot came through on its promise and forced Echo Fox to sell its LCS spot. The slot eventually was sold to Evil Geniuses, who will begin play in the league next year.