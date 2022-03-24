PUBG creator Krafton to make blockchain-based games and services

Krafton, the creators of PUBG: Battlegrounds, has signed a “long-term cooperation agreement” with Solana Labs to make blockchain-based games and services, the South Korean company revealed in a press release. Solana is a decentralized blockchain that boasts being the fastest in the world.

This announcement follows Krafton’s equity investments into the Seoul Auction Blue and XBYBLUE last month when the company revealed that it will develop NFT-based projects. Krafton’s Bluehole Studios will create and sell these NFTs for use in the metaverse in the future. Now, the company has signed an agreement with Solana to further cement itself in the web 3.0 and blockchain space.

As a part of this agreement, Krafton and Solana Labs will develop “blockchain and NFT-based games and services.” They will also work together on marketing and investment opportunities. Krafton didn’t reveal when fans can expect these blockchain-based projects to be released.

“Krafton will continuously see ways to work closely with blockchain companies like Solana Labs as we stride towards establishing our Web 3.0 ecosystem,” said Hyungchul Park, lead of the web 3.0 roundtable at Krafton. “As one of the best global high-performance blockchains with strength in high speed and low fees, Solana represents the best of the Web 3.0 ecosystem and its technologies. Through this collaboration, Krafton will acquire the insight needed to accelerate its investment in and output of blockchain-based experiences.”

“We’re excited by Krafton’s commitment to build the future of gaming on Solana,” said Johnny Lee, the head of games business development at Solana Labs. “Krafton is an established innovator in the gaming industry, and we are excited to be part of their next level up. We are seeing gamers increasingly seek out on-chain games and gaming companies who respond quickly to this demand will set themselves up well for ongoing success.”