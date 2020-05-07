Nintendo made almost $2 billion in digital sales this year

Nintendo released its fiscal year earnings report from April 2019 to March 2020 today. The company’s digital sales reached 204.1 billion yen, which is roughly $1.92 billion. That’s a 71.8-percent increase on a year-on-year basis.

Nintendo said “the strong sales of downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch, the steady growth in sales of download-only software and add-on content, and the contribution from Nintendo Switch Online throughout the year” were the reasons for its increase in digital sales.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing became one of the main factors in the sales report. The preference of the digital version of games could have a connection to the pandemic since customers have been unable to visit game stores. It’s also easier to just download the game rather than ordering a physical copy online.

The company faced difficulties with Nintendo Switch console restocks in February and March because of COVID-19. Despite the delay, it “only had limited impact on business results for this,” according to Nintendo’s report.

While the economy is facing difficult times, Nintendo saw an increase in sales in almost all of its divisions. Both hardware and software exceeded last year’s results with a 24-percent increase on a year-on-year basis. Software sales totaled 168.72 million units, a 42.3-percent jump from last year.

Although mobile games aren’t the strongest of Nintendo’s assets, the division also saw an increase of 11.5 percent with titles like Mario Kart Tour helping the company’s mobile income. In total, Nintendo had a 10-percent increase in overall sales in one year, making roughly $12.29 billion.