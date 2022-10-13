Nintendo exceeds every expectation by reportedly making almost a billion dollars in 2021

Nintendo is a well-established titan of the gaming industry that launched timeless classics like Mario Kart, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that easily stand out in the bunch thanks to their high-quality gameplay, immersion, and story. As Nintendo continues to grow into the epitome of platform games, we have learned that Microsoft made almost $1 billion sheerly from Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions.

As Brazillian regulator CADE approved the infamous Microsoft and Activision merger, Nintendo revealed that the company made $932 million in revenue from its launch in September 2018 until September 2021.

On top of that, Microsoft revealed that Nintendo Switch has had 32 million subscribers since September 2021. Still, at $3.99 a month and only $19.99 a year, a Nintendo Switch subscription is the cheapest available subscription on the market. But the success of Nintendo Switch doesn’t stop there since it’s singlehandedly responsible for 31 percent of Nintendo’s total digital revenues and eight percent of the company’s total video game income, according to My Nintendo News.

When compared to their biggest competitors like Xbox, which made $2.9 billion in revenues, Nintendo has still a long way to go.

Nintendo is, according to Tweak Town, an anomaly in the video games market by making most of its revenues from hardware and physical product sales, while Microsoft and Sony’s main sources of revenue are ads, microtransactions, and DLCs.