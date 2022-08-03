Live service games like Apex, F1, and FIFA delivered $5.4 billion win for EA heading into new financial year

Electronic Arts have shared its financial results for the first quarter of the 2023 financial year and thanks to live service games they were solid numbers for the company.

During the last 12 months, EA garnered $7.4 billion in net bookings with more than 70 percent coming from live services, or around $5.4 billion. This is a 20 percent jump for the company’s live service offerings.

FIFA was the top performer among these live service offerings with FIFA Mobile breaking quarterly records. The company also said Apex Legends Mobile launched outdoing all expectations for the title, but they chose not to go into specifics.

In a statement, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the “teams remain focused on what they do best—making amazing experiences that inspire new generations to play, watch, create, complete, and connect.”

Adding more, CFO Chris Suh said elaborated on the strong quarter. “Our FIFA franchise and the successful launch of F1 drove our net bookings outperformance, delivering another quarter ahead of expectations,” he said. “Looking ahead, our focus on execution and disciplined investment across our broad portfolio of games and live services will fuel our long-term growth.”

Despite the growing success of live service games, EA is still set on producing single-player content. During the quarter’s earnings call, leadership reaffirmed that single-player titles are still important for the publisher going forward.

Also during the last quarter, the EA player network grew to new heights registering almost 600 million active accounts. FIFA Ultimate Team engagement was also up almost 40 percent in daily and weekly average players.

You can check out more specifics from the report via EA here.