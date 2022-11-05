Lionsgate might be trying to turn the John Wick franchise into a video game

The John Wick movie franchise is one of the most popular and respected in the action movie genre thanks to the nonstop violence and the character’s incredible abilities with a weapon. It makes perfect sense to make John Wick into a video game—and that may be happening.

Lionsgate may be creating a John Wick video game based on the blockbuster film franchise, according to the studio’s CEO and as previously reported by IndieWire. During a call with investors, CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed that the studio has been “fielding proposals” for a video game based on John Wick.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick,” Feltheimer said. “We certainly are interested in moving forward, but I don’t want to say anything more about that at this time.”

The mention of “AAA” is notable here. An indie game, John Wick Hex, was already released in 2020. John Wick has also appeared in Fortnite (along with basically everyone else). But there has yet to be a AAA game involving the film franchise. This would most likely be a much larger production with a more expansive world to explore.

Image via Epic Games

It would make sense to sink a big budget into a John Wick game. The first film, released in 2014, made $86 million despite it being a $20 million budget movie. Unlike most action film sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 saw a huge increase in revenue, making $171 million worldwide. Chapter 3 made $327 million, defying expectations for the genre even more. Despite John Wick’s initially simple storyline, the fanbase has continued to grow, prompting a fourth film to be released on March 24, 2023.

Amazon Prime Video is also preparing to launch a television series called “The Continental,” a prequel to the first film. It will be available domestically on Peacock. This show will be set in the 70s, focusing on the iconic hotel that is used as a safe, neutral ground for assassins in a hidden organization.

The video game is a bit more of a mystery. It’s currently unclear what the game would be about and what the gameplay would be like. For now, it’s just a very probable idea that Lionsgate is heavily considering. Let’s just hope the main protagonist is voiced by Keanu Reeves.