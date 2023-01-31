It looks like Tencent is working to create AI commentary for gaming live streams

Tencent recently filed an AI patent to provide automated commentary in live game streams, according to a report from Exputer on Monday.

It’ll allow streamers to broadcast gaming sessions without bothering to comment when using AI, which will make commentaries in real time.

This tool should help streamers in creating content more efficiently and in saving resources.

Automated commentary will be generated “based on the game instruction frame,” which Tencent describes as “a game event triggered during the virtual performing the in-game behavior.”

To explain how the technology is intended to work, Tencent provided a drawing of what appears to be a MOBA game, saying the information provided by live commentary could be “Cheng xx has been slain.”

It could signify the company is developing the technology specifically for Arena of Valor, its mobile MOBA, or League of Legends as a first intention, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

In the patent, the company says it aims to develop a technology that could be used in every kind of competitive game, such as sports, simulation, and shooting games.

If the technology is successful, this could greatly facilitate content creator’s work. This could also help casters covering esports games, although tournaments weren’t mentioned at all in the patent.

It’s also unclear when or if it will release at all. Patent filing is often one of the first steps big companies take to protect their intellectual properties.