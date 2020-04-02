Golden Guardians to donate all merch proceeds to COVID-19 relief funds for month of April

Golden Guardians is doing its part to help restaurant employees get back on their feet.

Golden Guardians plans to chip in to support those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The esports organization will donate all merchandise proceeds to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund during April.

“During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, we are proud to help restaurants and their employees remain on their feet,” Golden Guardians’ head of esports Hunter Leigh said. “The launch of our new online merchandise store provides Golden Guardians fans a great opportunity to purchase new loungewear from home while supporting a great cause.”

Staying at home makes you realize that having comfy clothes matters more than ever.



So for the entire month of April, 100% of our merch store profits will go to @RWCFUSA – to support restaurant workers who have been unable to work due to COVID-19.



🛒 https://t.co/BGhXl5AfzP pic.twitter.com/BZn1f3ciLS — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) April 2, 2020

The RWCF is a nonprofit organization created by and for restaurant workers that will be giving relief to individual restaurant workers, nonprofit organizations serving restaurant workers, and zero-interest loans for restaurants to get back up and running.

Restaurants have been some of the hardest-hit workplaces during the coronavirus pandemic since multiple cities across the world have gone under heavy quarantine to try to slow down the spread of the dangerous disease.

Servers, cooks, and other employees have lost jobs and no longer have a way to pay their bills and provide for their family and community. The RWCF will help these people remain stable until the COVID-19 situation starts to normalize and the curve starts to flatten.

If you were looking to pick up some Golden Guardians merchandise—like the on-stage jersey, a clean-looking hoodie, or some sweatpants to wear while at home—then this is a great chance to support a noble cause at the same time.