Golden Guardians extends jersey sponsorship with Twitch

The team will keep the Twitch logo on its jersey's left sleeve.

Golden Guardians is extending its jersey patch deal with livestreaming platform Twitch, the organization announced today.

The esports affiliate of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors will have a visible Twitch logo on the left sleeve of their jerseys as a part of the deal. All of the team’s players will stream their gameplay exclusively on the platform, too.

Financial terms or the length of the new deal were not disclosed.

“With so many new streaming platforms emerging, it was a priority for us to continue our partnership with Twitch, the most renowned platform in the industry,” said Golden State Warriors head of esports Hunter Leigh. “Twitch has always offered Golden Guardians fans a reliable place to engage with our pros, and we look forward to building on this relationship moving forward.”

Golden Guardians was founded at the end of 2017 and became one of the first LCS franchises that was endemic to traditional sports as opposed to esports.

In the league’s Spring Split, the Golden Guardians’ League of Legends team sat around the middle of the pack during the regular season, placing sixth with an 8-10 record.

This partnership extension comes following a rebranding at the end of last year that saw the organization go from the Warriors’ color scheme, blue and yellow, to one that’s more unique to them. The Golden Guardians’ updated logo now resembles more gold than yellow and the team has gotten rid of its blue completely.

Golden Guardians also announced an extension with online optical company Zenni Gaming in April. That deal includes a branded spot on the right sleeve of the Guardians’ jersey.