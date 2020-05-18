Gamescom 2020 will be all digital due to coronavirus pandemic

German video game trade fair gamescom will be entirely digital this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced today. It’ll take place from Aug. 27 to 30 on the gamescom now hub. The event is being developed so participants have content from four different pillars: the main hub from gamescom now, a show format, cooperation mode, and devcom.

Normally, the on-site event happens in Cologne with different areas such as business, entertainment, gamescom congress, and gamescom city festival. It’s jointly organized by Koelnmesse and game, the German Games Industry Association.

The trade fair will begin with the Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley on Aug. 27 on gamescom now. Viewers will be able to check the schedule, see show streams, and receive information on the main hub. Fans will have a diverse spectrum of the gaming world shown in the central portal with different areas like content creator, esports, cosplay, indies, and merchandise.

Image via gamescom

In addition, other formats will be produced this year, such as the Awesome Indies, where all indie titles will be announced. The Daily Show categories will talk about and expand on the highlights from its own formats and there will be shows and promotions of the gaming companies and partners on a daily basis.

Top developers will be interviewed in the gamescom studio and provide background information on the latest developments. Devcom will be focused on game development content. The organization said devcom will also offer a varied program of talks, shows, or master classes for game developers all year round.

The closing show on Aug. 30 will feature a summary of gamescom’s highlights and presentation of the gamescom award with the Best of Show.

Besides the main event, gamescom will work together with many official partners who will be holding their own events and promotions. These events will then be picked up at gamescom now and gamescom’s show formats.

“We are anticipating surprising shows, numerous world premieres, announcements and special promotions that will set the entire games world all abuzz about gamescom at the end of August,” said Felix Falk, managing director of game, the association of the German games industry and sponsor of gamescom.

There won’t be a need to buy a ticket for gamescom now so that as many fans as possible get the chance to experience the digital event. Further details on the format of gamescom will be announced in the coming weeks.