Former Nintendo COO Reggie Fils-Aimé to lead United Talent Agency SPAC

United Talent Agency Acquisition Corporation, a “blank check company” whose purpose is to allow for mergers between other corporations, has announced that it is going public and that former Nintendo president and COO Reggie Fils-Aimé will serve as the company’s chairman.

UTA Acquisition Corporation, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), eases the process for private companies looking to go public. When private companies merge with a SPAC like UTA Acquisition Corporation, they are taken under its umbrella, effectively making it a public company by virtue of its direct association with the parent company.

While it is within UTA’s capacity to pursue mergers and transactions with private companies in any industry, the company will focus on the “gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries,” according to today’s release. UTA Acquisition Corporation is sponsored by United Talent Agency, whose clients in the gaming and digital media sectors include streamer Pokimane and Call of Duty pro Scump, among others.

News item! Excited to partner with @unitedtalent on a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)! More information here: https://t.co/FTGebpZstr — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) December 1, 2021

Fils-Aimé, who previously served on the GameStop board of directors from 2020 to 2021, will lead UTA Acquisition Corporation’s management team as well. He will work in tandem with Co-CEOs Clinton Foy and Jamie Sharp, as well as CFO Chris Jefferis and company president Ophir Lupu, UTA’s leader of its gaming and esports sector.

20,000,000 units of United Talent Agency Acquisition Corporation, each priced at $10.00 per unit, will be available on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “UTAAU” starting tomorrow, Dec. 2.