FlyQuest promotes Tricia Sugita to CEO, acquires new team headquarters called The Greenhouse

Before the start of the 2020 LCS Spring Split, FlyQuest’s former team COO Tricia Sugita has been promoted to CEO, while Ryan Edens will transition to his new role as team president, the organization announced today. Sugita’s first decision as CEO is for the team to adopt a “Go Green” initiative this year.

“As CEO, I have the privilege of executing my vision,” Sugita said. “The first initiative we’re doing this year is called ‘Go Green,’ because we believe everyone has the ability to affect real change for our planet and we want to facilitate a way to address important environmental issues together.”

FlyQuest on Twitter We’re excited to announce our new CEO, @megumixbear! Find out why “no one is more deserving” than Tricia, and what’s “driving everything we do” as we move into a new facility and #GoGreen🌺 in 2020: https://t.co/31fu00UFkO

As a nod to its new environmentally-focused initiative, FlyQuest will also be moving into a new facility called “The Greenhouse.” The building will have its LCS team hold its practices here and serve as the organization’s headquarters.

Photo via FlyQuest

This past offseason, FlyQuest made a couple of roster moves to strengthen its League of Legends team, acquiring support Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun and former CLG mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage. Although there are still some lingering worries about this roster, there’s plenty of potential waiting to blossom.

The 2020 LCS Spring Split begins on Saturday, Jan. 25. FlyQuest will kick off its season with a match against Jake “Xmithie” Puchero and the new-look Immortals.