FaZe Clan reportedly files motion to dismiss Tfue’s lawsuit from California court

FaZe Clan has filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit with former Fortnite pro Turner “Tfue” Tenney from the California courts, according to a report by Richard Lewis. The organization’s lead attorney, Manny J. Caixero, argued that the case is better suited for New York courts instead.

Tfue’s legal team claimed that FaZe is trying to avoid California courts because of the state’s harsher labor laws. California’s Talent Agency Act ensures agents have permission to work and that they act toward their client’s best interests. FaZe acted as Tfue’s agent illegally and limited his sponsorship deals, according to the streamer’s counsel.

Screengrab via Tfue

Caixero offered a myriad of reasons as to why this case would be more appropriate in New York, including that the company conducts a large part of its business in the state and because it hosts many high-profile esports events, such as the Fortnite World Cup.

FaZe’s legal team also explained that New York has a “well-developed body of laws” and that it proves as a “neutral location among FaZe Clan’s gamers.” And Tfue isn’t a California resident—he provided a Florida address in the Gamer Agreement.

The document presented to the court by FaZe’s legal team concludes with the request to dismiss proceedings in California’s jurisdiction.

“For the foregoing reasons, FaZe Clan respectfully requests this Court dismiss this proceeding to permit Tenney to re-file his claims in New York,” FaZe’s legal team said. “Alternatively, FaZe Clan respectfully requests that this Court stay all proceedings pending a final judgment in the pending case between the parties in the Southern District of New York.”

The court hasn’t reached a decision on the motion yet.