Facebook owner Meta acquires Iron Man VR and Resident Evil 4 VR developers, among others

Meta has been on an acquisition rampage throughout the VR sphere. The Facebook owner has bought up three different development studios including Armature Studio, Camouflaj, and Twisted Pixel.

Some of these companies have big video game titles under their belt, including games like Resident Evil 4 VR and Iron Man VR.

Former Halo creative director Ryan Payton is behind the origins of the Seatle-based studio, now owned by Meta.

These acquisitions are all in an attempt to strengthen the Oculus VR Studios division. The announcement follows the commencement Meta Connect 2022 event which started on Oct. 11.

Meta’s gaming catalog now continues to grow, with these acquisitions adding multiple to the list of games, already featuring games like Beat Saber, Asgard’s Wrath, Lone Echo, Population One, and Onward.

With the addition of a studio like Ameture, which has a hefty selection of well-renowned games that it has assisted in its repertoire like Metal Gear Solid, Borderlands, and Injustice, there’s a chance these companies might steer Meta in the right direction, meaning a stronger VR scene and new-and-improved titles for fans to enjoy.

That wasn’t the only news from the Meta Connect 2022 event, with the introduction of new VR products like the $1,500 Quest Pro VR headset tearing through the metaverse.