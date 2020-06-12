Evil Geniuses signs partnership with Motorola

This is Motorola's first partnership with an esports team.

North American esports organization Evil Geniuses is teaming up with multinational telecommunications company Motorola, EG announced today.

The partnership represents Motorola’s first deal with an esports organization. EG will display the logo of the Motorola Edge+, a 5G compatible smartphone released by Motorola in May, on the team’s jerseys.

EG’s LCS and Academy teams will all use a Motorola Edge+ as their smartphone. The organization will showcase the Motorola Edge+ and its features to fans, who will gain access to the team through post-match interviews powered by the Edge+.

Photo via Evil Geniuses

“Motorola is an iconic global brand that matches Evil Geniuses’ passion for innovation and performance,” EG’s CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson said. “In our ongoing pursuit to support our players, it’s important that they have the best gear both on and off the stage to maintain competitive excellence.”

Apart from being a 5G compatible smartphone, the Motorola Edge+ features a 108 MP camera—the highest resolution camera ever put on a smartphone. It also has the largest battery of any 5G phone and a new feature called Motorola GameTime, which users can toggle to automatically block all incoming notifications, among other things.

“Partnering with Evil Geniuses aligns two elite brands with a commitment to excellence, and is an important step in showcasing the awesome power of the Edge+ to the gaming community,” said Majo Martinm, Motorola’s marketing director in North America.

The new EG jersey will debut tonight when the organization’s League of Legends team plays against 100 Thieves at 8pm CT for the start of the 2020 LCS Summer Split.