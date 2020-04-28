ESL and DreamHack sign exclusivity deal with Twitch for 2021 and 2022

ESL and DreamHack have made a deal to stream the English broadcasts of their tournaments exclusively on Twitch in 2021 and 2022.

The tournament organizers streamed their competitions on Twitch without exclusivity clauses in 2020. It’s the second time that ESL signed an exclusive deal—the Germany-based company tried it before with Facebook in 2018 for tournaments like the ESL Pro League and ESL One competitions. ESL dropped out of that deal in 2019 due to a poor viewing experience and community backlash

“Live-streaming esports has belonged to Twitch in recent years,” Frank Uddo, ESL’s senior vice president of global media said. “As we continue to host some of the world’s largest esports tournaments, it feels only natural to work even closer with Twitch.”

With the exclusivity deal, the English broadcast of ESL Pro Tour will be streamed on Twitch. The Pro Tour includes titles like CS:GO, StarCraft 2, and Warcraft III. The circuit introduced in 2020 includes ESL Pro League, ESL One, DreamHack Masters, IEM, DreamHack Open, and ESL National Championships.

As Twitch will become a centralized hub for DreamHack and ESL competitions, the streaming company will work directly with both tournament organizers to coordinate the broadcasts and maximize potential sponsorship deals.

The deal has some exceptions, though. Twitch won’t have full exclusivity on tournaments where ESL or DreamHack firm a partnership with television channels.

Roger Lodewich, DreamHack’s co-CEO said that this partnership deal is a milestone for DreamHack, both as a company and community, noting that the company’s “cooperation with Twitch dates back to 2009 when it was still Justin.tv.”