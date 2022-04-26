Elden Ring holds top spot in US Game Sales, beats out already huge launch month

Elden Ring, the fantasy action role-playing game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, retained the first position in the NPD Group US game sales ranking, as shared by Mat Piscatella, director of NPD, on Twitter today.

The March chart from NPD of the top 20 video games is based on surveys carried out in most of the country’s major distributors and lists the most profitable games — not just in units sold either, as digital sales are also counted. Elden Ring is the best-selling game of the month for the second month consecutively. The game sold even more copies in March than in its launch month.

Elden Ring also holds the first position in the best-selling games year-to-date chart and is only behind Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best debut in the last 12 months.

Here are some of the rankings:

Top 10 Best-Selling Games For March 2022 (US)

Elden Ring

Gran Turismo 7

Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

MLB The Show 22#

Horizon Forbidden West

Pokemon Legends Arceus*

WWE 2K22*

Mario Kart 8*

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

*Digital sales not included.

#Includes only the MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.

Best-Selling Games Year-To-Date

Elden Ring

Pokemon Legends Arceus*

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Madden NFL 22

Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

Mario Kart 8*

Dying Light 2: Stay Human*

FIFA 22

*Digital sales not included.

#Includes only the MVP Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.

It’s interesting to note Gran Turismo 7 appearing in second, just behind Elden Ring, in the best-selling games for March, which sets a new all-time record for best launch-month sales in Gran Turismo franchise.