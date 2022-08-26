EA side: EA’s stance on 2022 takeover as Amazon rumors run wild

Despite reports, it doesn't look like it's happening anytime soon.

A new report claiming Amazon will make an offer to acquire Electronic Arts today has the gaming world in a frenzy.

Neither company has publicly commented on the potential deal yet, which was first reported by gaming content agency GLHF, but EA’s stance on the subject has already been made crystal clear.

Amid reports earlier this year that EA was in talks with companies for a buyout, including Disney, Apple, and Amazon, CEO Andrew Wilson told investors that the company was in an “incredible position” and will become the “largest standalone independent developer and publisher of interactive entertainment in the world” following the Xbox/ActiBlizz deal.

“I don’t think we could be in a stronger position as a standalone company,” Wilson added, saying he feels “very, very confident” about the future. This strongly suggests EA has no need or desire to sell to Amazon.

Further dismissing the rumors, CNBC sources have said Amazon is not interested in acquiring EA. CNBC anchor David Fabe even went as far as scoffing live on TV, mocking the report and calling the stories false.

It remains to be seen if the deal will come to fruition. For now, it seems highly unlikely.