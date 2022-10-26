Disney is looking to give out licensing to more than just AAA studios

Ever since Disney stopped making its own video games and returned to the licensing model, it’s taken a stance that more than just AAA studios can do justice to the Disney IP by handing out licenses to smaller studios and indie developers.

In fact, Disney has already handed out licenses to two indie developers: Dlala Studios, which is producing Disney Illusion Island, and Bithell Games, which is producing TRON: Identity. Both games premiered during the first D23 games showcase and both games look appealing to fans.

In an interview with Gamesindustry, senior vice president at Walt Disney Games Sean Shoptaw said that the size of the studio just doesn’t matter when it comes to who it chooses to work with.

“There is that misperception or the thought, maybe, that certain IP would be off limits [to indies],” Shoptaw told Gamesindustry. “We don’t view it that way at all. Dlala is a great example, because there’s no more precious IP at this company than Mickey. That’s a great illustration that we really aren’t married to certain size of companies to warrant certain IP. We think that the right creator is worthy regardless of the size of their studio, and we’d certainly be open to future executions with any of our characters and worlds across the portfolio if it made sense, regardless of the size of partner.”

When Disney returned to the licensing practice when it comes to developing games, fans thought it was a negative outcome. But, clearly, this type of game development works for the company, and because Disney is being so open about who it chooses to work with, gamers and Disney fans alike are benefiting.

Games like Kingdom Hearts, which is developed by Square Enix, Disney Dreamlight Valley developed by Gameloft, and now games like TRON: Identity and Disney Illusion Island are being made by folks with a lot of passion for the individual project, instead of one big studio with developers who might not be so keen on what they are making.

What results is a future that is bright for both fans of Disney and gamers alike. With many different perspectives comes many different games that people can enjoy, and with Disney’s outlook on who gets its IP, it’s clear that it’s only looking for those who are super passionate about the Disney characters and stories they are bringing to life.