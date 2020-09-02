Cloud9 announce EPOS as their official audio partner

"Cloud9 are looking forward to unlocking The Power of Audio."

Cloud9 have announced their partnership with EPOS Audio as their official audio partner.

Did you hear that? That was the sound of yet another huge C9 announcement!



Cloud9 is excited to welcome @eposaudiogaming as our Official Audio Partner!

Read More: https://t.co/ZgGqjWVrvJ pic.twitter.com/k07BLN5XUQ — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) September 2, 2020

In a video, the organization showcased some of their athletes wearing a variety of the gaming headsets available in EPOS’s gaming product line. Cloud9 also shared a press release regarding the new partnership.

In the release, John Nomis writes “Cloud9 are looking forward to unlocking The Power of Audio.” with their new partners EPOS, stating some of the previous work that the audio company has been a part of in the gaming industry.

“EPOS is no stranger to esports, having partnered with Riot Games to be the Official Audio Partner of the Oceanic Pro League and partnering with SK Gaming earlier this year.” Nomis writes. “Their passion for performance drives their ability to develop state-of-the-art gaming audio equipment which enables digital athletes to perform at the top of their game.”

The press release continues stating some of the achievements Cloud9 has had over the past year and expressing their excitement to welcome EPOS to the “#C9FAM” for their athletes to utilize going forward.

EPOS’s Head of Global Marketing, Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz included a statement sharing the company’s delight to be working with Cloud9.

“As a business, we bring 115 years of audio expertise to the Cloud9 partnership and aim to enhance their activities by delivering our state-of-the-art audio equipment to ensure a high-end audio experience for all involved.”

EPOS offers a range of high-end gaming headsets along with a variety of different accessories such as sound cards and amplifiers. The company also offers other types of headsets for different purposes such as a home office environment.