Activision Blizzard names Google exec as new president

Activision Blizzard, one of the largest game publishers in the world, is set to have a new president.

ATVI has hired Google executive Daniel Alegre as its new president and COO, the publisher announced today. When he begins the job April 7, he will oversee Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment businesses.

Alegre will replace Coddy Johnson, who is the current Activision Blizzard president and COO and served in the position for more than two years. He will serve as an advisor to CEO Bobby Kotick.

For the last 16 years, Alegre has been with Google in a variety of roles, most recently as the president of global retail and shopping. Previously, he led the company’s global and strategic partnerships function, as well as various international business operations.

“Activision Blizzard is at an exciting point in its history,” said Alegre of his new role. “In addition to a deep library of owned and internationally beloved franchises, the company has tremendous talent that has built a culture committed to inspiration and creativity. More importantly, through thoughtful and creative games, it connects and engages over 400 million people around the world through epic entertainment.”

Blizzard Entertainment, a Activision Blizzard subsidiary, had a somewhat turbulent year in 2019, mostly in part due to the publisher’s response to the protests in Hong Kong. But thanks to Activision’s releases of Modern Warfare and a free-to-play battle royale game, Warzone, things seem to be fine now.