Activision-Blizzard donates $2 million to support military veterans finding jobs

Activision-Blizzard made a $2 million donation to the Call of Duty Endowment today, a non-profit organization that assists unemployed veterans in finding jobs in the workforce.

This donation comes at a great time for many veterans with the COVID-19 pandemic running rampant and plenty of Americans looking for assistance and filing for unemployment.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in veterans asking our partners for assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dan Goldenberg, executive director of the Call of Duty Endowment and a 27-year Navy veteran.

Today’s donation also coincides with National Military Appreciation Month, which honors and recognizes U.S. military Armed Forces veterans for their service and sacrifice.

“We’ve been committed to helping veterans find meaningful employment for over 10 years, but we’ve never seen anything like this,” Goldenberg said. “Veterans will need our help more than ever, and through Activision Blizzard’s donation and support from the gaming community, we’re well positioned to provide that help.”

The CoD Endowment was founded in 2009 and has helped place more than 69,000 military veterans in meaningful jobs. The organization hopes to reach 100,000 veterans with jobs by 2024.

“Military veterans need our support more than ever,” said Bobby Kotick, co-chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment and Activision CEO. “With unemployment rates at all-time highs, we know from past experience that veterans will be far more affected than ordinary citizens. With this donation to the Call of Duty Endowment, we hope to find jobs for at least 4,000 veterans.”

May will also see a new cosmetic pack added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone called the Call of Duty Endowment Fearless Pack. All proceeds from that DLC will go toward the endowment’s mission.