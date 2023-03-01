A sudden landlord dispute is impacting the National Videogame Museum

Preservation of any art form is something that deserves the utmost respect and care, seeing as it is the history of human expression. Unfortunately, not everyone sees it that way, and a recent dispute with the UK’s National Videogame Museum seems to show the fragility of preservation efforts in video games.

As first reported by GameIndustry.biz, the managers and employees of the National Video Game museum in the UK were notified by email and exterior-posted notices that they were no longer allowed inside the building.

According to the official notice from the company, those in charge are looking for an amicable resolution that sees the museum re-opened as soon as possible.

The reason for the lockout has been attributed to a dispute between the museum’s landlord Kollider and the superior landlord, Northpoint. A new agreement will need to be signed with Northpoint before NVM is allowed to operate again. This is unfortunate and means all the exhibits will be unguarded for the duration of this dispute.

In a comment sent to GameIndustry, the owner of the museum, the British Games Institute, stated that it “needs(s) time for our trustee board to be satisfied and confident with a sound agreement to enter into.” This sounds like there is no immediate news on when the museum will open back up, but BGI is committed to working toward that goal.

Any tour groups, such as schools, affected by this closing will be notified in due time as their bookings approach, but it doesn’t sound like there is much hope for a resolution soon.