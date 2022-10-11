2K confirms its recent hack involved some users’ personal data being stolen

Gamers may have had their personal information put up for sale.

Another video game publisher has experienced a security breach.

Just a few weeks after Rockstar Gaming was hacked, exposing footage from Grand Theft Auto 6, 2K has confirmed it has experienced a dangerous security breach. According to 2K, a third party had illegally accessed confidential customer details after its customer support service was compromised.

In response, 2K is urging customers to change their passwords.

Unfortunately, it may be already too late for some gamers. 2K confirmed some customers’ personal information was stolen and put up for sale.

“The unauthorized third-party accessed and copied some personal data that was recorded about you when you contacted us for support, including your email address, helpdesk ID number, gamertag, and console details. There is no indication that any of your financial information or password(s) held on our systems were compromised,” 2K wrote in a support blog.

Some customers were also sent an email seemingly from 2K with a malicious link. Anyone who received that email was contacted by 2K and the incident has been reported with data protection authorities.

2K warned people to not click the link and to delete the email. Since then, 2K has regained control of its email so any further contact from 2K is to be trusted, they wrote.

2K warns gamers not to open suspicious email with malicious link

2K first notified players about the hack on Sept. 20, sharing the message on 2K Support’s official Twitter account. In the message, 2K told customers what to do if they did click the link in the suspicious email.

Here is what to do:

Reset any passwords that are stored in your web browser. Enable multi-factor authentication for any account that offers it, like email, banking, and social media. Install and run a trusted anti-virus program.

Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yKI18eL7mY — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 20, 2022

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience and disruption that this matter may cause. We appreciate the ongoing support and understanding from our player communities,” 2K wrote.

Interestingly enough, 2K is owned by the same parent company as Rockstar Gaming, Take-Two.