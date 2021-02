PUBG Mobile baniu 1,85 milhão de trapaceiros na semana passada

Don't get banned by the #BANPAN 🍳 From January 22nd-28th, we permanently banned 1,857,847 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of causes were:



❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Speed Hacks



Learn more about the #BANPAN 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/8osERr8rsM