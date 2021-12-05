Aqui está a lista de todas as missões principais do FFXIV Endwalker

Os fãs de Final Fantasy XIV que acompanham as aventuras dos Scions há anos estão ansiosos para aprender sobre o fim da história que começou há mais de oito anos. A narrativa termina com a mais nova expansão, Endwalker.
Endwalker foi lançado em acesso antecipado em 3 de dezembro e será oficialmente lançado em 7 de dezembro. Ele apresenta duas novas classes, Sage e Reaper, e uma longa série de aventuras que levará os jogadores a novas áreas como Sharlayan, Moon e o Garlemald do Império Garlean.
Se você está se perguntando se está longe do fim ou simplesmente quer uma ideia do que está por vir, aqui está a lista completa das missões do cenário principal de Endwalker.
Level 80
- The next ship to sail: first quest, started in Mor Dhona
- Old Sharlayan, new to you: first quest in Old Sharlayan
- For Thavnair bound: unlocks Thavnair region
- On Low Tide
- A Fisherman’s Friend
- House of Divinities
- The Great Work
- Shadowed Footsteps
- A Boy’s Errand
- Tipping the Scale
- The Satrap of Radz-at-Han: final quest from Thavnair’s chain
- Hitting the Books: first quest of Sharlayan line
- A Seat at the Last Stand
- A Labyrinthine Descent: unlocks Labyrinthos area
- Glorified Ratcatcher
- Deeper into the Maze
- The Medial Circuit
- The Full Report, Warts and All
- A Guide of Sorts
- Estate Visitor
Level 81
- In the Dark of the Tower: unlocks the expansion’s first dungeon
- The Jewel of Thavnair
- The Color of Joy
Level 82
- Sound the Bell, School’s in
- A Capital Idea
- Best of the Best
- A Frosty Reception
- Tracks in the Snow
- How the Mighty are Fallen
- At the End of the Trail
- A Way Forward
- The Last Bastion
- Personae Non Gratae
Level 83
- His Park Materials
- No Good Deed
- Alea Iacta Est
- Strange Bedfellows
- In from the Cold
- Gateway of the Gods: unlocks the expansion’s second dungeon
- A Trip to the Moon
- Sea of Sorrows
- The Martyr: unlocks the first trial
Level 84
- In Shadow’s Wake
- Helping Hands
- A Harey Situation
- Styled a Hero
- All’s Vale that Endsvale
- Back to Old Tricks
- Setting Things Straight
- Heart of the Matter
- Returning Home
Level 85
- Skies Aflame: unlocks the third dungeon
- The Blasphemy Unmasked
- Amidst the Apocalypse
- Beyond the Depths of Despair
- That We Might Live
- When All Hope Seems Lost
- Warm Hearts, Rekindled Hopes
- Simple Pleasures
- Under His Wing
- At World’s End
Level 86
- Their Greatest Contribution
- Aether to Aether
- A Sentimental Gift
- Verdict and Execution
Level 87
- Travelers at the Crossroads
- Caging the Messenger
- Thou Must Live, Die, and Know
Este artigo será atualizado conforme mais missões forem descobertas.
Artigo publicado originalmente em inglês por Eva Martinello no Dot Esports no dia 05 de dezembro.