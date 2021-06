Riot mostra prévia do item de investida dividida Hullbreaker para a atualização 11.13

Hey all!



We're replacing Sanguine Blade with Hullbreaker, a broader item that'll be tempting for AD splitpushers.



It's going to ship 11.13 and you should see it on PBE tomorrow. As always we're glad to hear any feedback on the item!



Shoutout to @srrafles with the great VFX! pic.twitter.com/gq2RPX3FBh