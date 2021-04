Nintendo Switch se torna o sexto console mais vendido no Japão

In Japan, Nintendo Switch is now the 6th best selling console of all time.



5th spot from PSP should be taken in May

4th from PS2 taken around Nov. (with Pokémon)

3rd from 3DS taken mid 2022



DS and GB are very far (need 22/23 to be almost as big as 20/21) but who knows… pic.twitter.com/jG1vHF2J5O