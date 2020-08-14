Como assistir ao Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online

Sexta, 21 de Agosto Jogo Participante Host

1:12am CT We Happy Few DemonicRobots PlanetGhost

1:52am CT Miami Vice KZ_FREW ButteredN00dles

2:27am CT Valdis Story: Abyssal City RiskyCB ButteredN00dles

3:11am CT Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ChaosDrifter Prolix

4:12am CT Elevator Action Returns The Opponent Prolix

4:40am CT Terminator: SkyNET tbcr Prolix

5:08am CT Hello Neighbor smythe Prolix

5:32am CT Quest for Glory I: So You Want To Be A Hero davidtki Prolix

6:21am CT Contra ReBirth WhiteHat94 Kungfufruitcup

6:48am CT Puzzle Bobble 2 poshi Kungfufruitcup

7:14am CT A Short Hike warm_ham Kungfufruitcup

7:34am CT Baba Is You Punchy Kungfufruitcup

8:11am CT Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Zenthrow Kungfufruitcup

9:03am CT Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix CrispyMe Kungfufruitcup

10:00am CT Super Hark Bros UghRochester, SuperBen, papanug Doctor No

10:35am CT Mario vs. Donkey Kong ViolinGamer Doctor No

12:15pm CT Super Monkey Ball 2 PetresInc Doctor No

1:03pm CT Super Mario Bros SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, GTAce99 Skybilz

1:46pm CT Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, Picante, GTAce99 Skybilz

2:41pm CT Horizon Zero Dawn Elkjaer iggyzig

3:51pm CT Metroid Fusion HerculesBenchpress, CScottyW iggyzig

5:46pm CT The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limcube hugewitches

7:41pm CT Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen JP_Xinnam, PulseEffect DoctorBobtastic

10:11pm CT Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED SpootyBiscuit marphoria

10:41pm CT Bonus Game 5 – Pump It Up! happyf33tz marphoria