Como assistir ao Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online

A última edição do evento de caridade Games Done Quick (GDQ) terá início em 16 de agosto às 12h30.
Desta vez, a organização de speedrunning apoiará a Médicos Sem Fronteiras, uma organização sem fins lucrativos que oferece assistência médica a pessoas que precisam de ajuda urgente. A GDQ tem ajudado instituições de caridade em todo o mundo desde 2010, arrecadando mais de US$ 26 milhões em inúmeros eventos.
O evento foi inicialmente planejado para ser realizado offline, mas devido à recente pandemia, foi transferido para o formato online. O GDQ transmitirá o evento de seu estúdio, enquanto os participantes farão seus speedruns no conforto e segurança de suas casas.
Aqui está tudo o que você precisa saber sobre o próximo Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online.
Formato
Como nos anos anteriores, os speedrunners se revezarão para mostrar o quão rápido eles podem vencer um jogo. A duração das corridas depende do jogo e do competidor, mas o formato online deste ano também pode causar pequenos atrasos entre as inscrições.
Stream
O Summer Games Done Quick será transmitido no canal da Twitch da organização.
Cronograma
O evento começará no domingo, 16 de agosto, aproximadamente às 12h30. O evento terá duração de seis dias e terminará no domingo, 23 de agosto, por volta das 01h42.
Aqui está a programação completa do evento.
Todos os horários estão no formato Central Time (CT) e devem ser adicionadas duas horas para o Horário de Brasília.
|Domingo, 16 de Agosto
|Jogo
|Participante
|Host
|10:30am CT
|Pre-show
|SpikeVegeta, Keizaron, YellowKillerBee, Sent, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup
|Squint
|11:00am CT
|Demon’s Souls
|BertoPlease
|Squint
|12:10pm CT
|Streets of Rage 4
|Mike Uyama
|PuzzlePea
|1:34pm CT
|Rayman Legends
|DepressingChild
|PuzzlePea
|3:16pm CT
|ICO
|Beuchi
|SamWithoutAPlan
|4:38pm CT
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|davidtki
|SamWithoutAPlan
|5:28pm CT
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2x
|ThePackle
|SamWithoutAPlan
|6:13pm CT
|DUSK
|B.G.B
|cartridgeblowers
|6:43pm CT
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Dangers
|cartridgeblowers
|8:10pm CT
|Secret of Mana
|Crow!
|THEKyleThomas
|11:11pm CT
|Millenium Racer
|Fireman
|THEKyleThomas
|Segunda, 17 de Agosto
|Jogo
|Participante
|Host
|12:06am CT
|Amnesia: The Dark Descent
|bloodthunder
|AnEternalEnigma
|12:51am CT
|Silhouette Mirage
|kariohki
|AnEternalEnigma
|1:53am CT
|Keio Flying Squadron 2
|Mee
|AnEternalEnigma
|2:43am CT
|Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
|swordsmankirby
|Ezmar
|4:08am CT
|Jimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy Negatron
|culinwino
|Ezmar
|4:38am CT
|Rabi-Ribi
|IIvgmII
|Ezmar
|5:17am CT
|Adventures of Lolo 2
|rayeo
|Ezmar
|5:57am CT
|Chicken of the Farm
|Xamax42
|Ezmar
|6:21am CT
|New Ghostbusters II
|MadMegaX381
|Baidol
|6:56am CT
|Gravity Rooper – Metal Storm
|MadMegaX381
|Baidol
|7:21am CT
|Micro Mages
|WhiteHat94
|Baidol
|7:53am CT
|Legacy of the Wizard
|Dragondarch
|Baidol
|8:38am CT
|Power Blade
|NeoKad
|Skybilz
|9:13am CT
|Kid Icarus
|fruitbatsalad
|Skybilz
|9:49am CT
|Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
|EnchantressOfNumbers
|Skybilz
|10:57am CT
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|sandyX
|musical_daredevil
|11:47am CT
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Kaadzik
|musical_daredevil
|2:09pm CT
|Batman: Arkham City
|ShikenNuggets
|iggyzig
|3:29pm CT
|Valley
|TheRedSock
|iggyzig
|3:58pm CT
|Dandara: Trials of Fear
|PoleCat
|iggyzig
|4:43pm CT
|Portal
|Shizzal
|iggyzig
|5:17pm CT
|Portal 2
|AJ_from_portal, betsruner
|iggyzig
|6:03pm CT
|The Talos Principle
|Azorae
|Brutal_Melo
|7:06pm CT
|Superliminal
|Crisper
|Brutal_Melo
|7:44pm CT
|Hollow Knight
|Pestilentbox2, fireb0rn
|Brutal_Melo
|8:35pm CT
|Bonus Game 1 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|sickynar
|Mr. Game & Shout
|9:25pm CT
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
|Benja
|Mr. Game & Shout
|10:13pm CT
|Yono and the Celestial Elephants
|Bullets
|Mr. Game & Shout
|10:43pm CT
|Alien: Isolation
|Drayux
|THEKyleThomas
|Terça, 18 de Agosto
|Jogo
|Participante
|Host
|1:53am CT
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|shmumbler
|Ecdycis
|3:03am CT
|Alone in the Dark
|PlasticRainbow
|AnEternalEnigma
|3:25am CT
|Quest 64
|Bingchang
|AnEternalEnigma
|5:40am CT
|The Lion King
|eight
|Lizstar
|6:07am CT
|Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
|Paulsaltine
|Lizstar
|6:39am CT
|Pulseman
|d4gr0n
|Lizstar
|7:34am CT
|Super Turrican
|d4gr0n
|Lizstar
|7:59am CT
|Donkey Kong Country 2
|Tonkotsu
|Lizstar
|9:04am CT
|Demon’s Crest
|Z4T0Z
|LattMackey
|10:04am CT
|Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge
|Tinnue
|LattMackey
|10:48am CT
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|Starwin
|LattMackey
|11:43am CT
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|The Blacktastic
|Nichole Goodnight
|12:18pm CT
|Jet Set Radio
|kitcarsonn
|Nichole Goodnight
|1:08pm CT
|Disney’s Extreme Skate Adventure
|Helix
|Nichole Goodnight
|1:41pm CT
|Tony Hawk’s Underground
|Biglaw
|Nichole Goodnight
|2:28pm CT
|Trackmania Nations Forever
|Wirtual
|Nichole Goodnight
|4:01pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
|gymnast86
|Kungfufruitcup
|7:46pm CT
|Bonus Game 2 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Amber, jacob, Pianist15
|PlanetGhost
|9:25pm CT
|Splatoon
|Kingj0444
|PlanetGhost
|10:40pm CT
|Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
|Xem
|PlanetGhost
|11:24pm CT
|DeadCore
|imawakka
|Prolix
|Quarta, 19 de Agosto
|Jogo
|Participante
|Host
|12:12am CT
|Darksiders Genesis
|Sunnymuffin
|Prolix
|1:23am CT
|BioShock Infinite
|bloodthunder
|Ecdycis
|3:33am CT
|Gunman Clive
|FCRacer
|AnEternalEnigma
|4:06am CT
|EAT GIRL
|touhoe
|AnEternalEnigma
|4:28am CT
|Dogurai
|FelinoAlbino
|DoctorBobtastic
|5:08am CT
|Kemono Heroes
|GreenZSaber
|DoctorBobtastic
|6:00am CT
|Kousoku Kaitenzushi
|Cisco147
|DoctorBobtastic
|6:17am CT
|Metal Gear: Ghost Babel
|plywood
|DoctorBobtastic
|7:51am CT
|Neon Boost
|kykystas
|DoctorBobtastic
|8:19am CT
|One Step From Eden
|Risch
|YoBGS
|8:53am CT
|Virtual Boy Wario Land
|swordsmanlirby
|YoBGS
|9:30am CT
|Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam
|GigaDB
|YoBGS
|10:50am CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|mghtymth
|YoBGS
|11:55am CT
|The Last of Us
|AnthonyCaliber
|marphoria
|3:12pm CT
|Freedom Planet
|Revolucion
|Lizstar
|4:12pm CT
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|t0uchan
|Lizstar
|4:47pm CT
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Joeybaby69
|Lizstar
|5:27pm CT
|Sonic 3 & Knuckles
|TheSoundDefense
|LattMackey
|6:47pm CT
|Sonic Heroes
|CriticalCyd
|LattMackey
|7:57pm CT
|Bonus Game 3 – Resident Evil 3: Remake (2020)
|MikeWave
|AnEternalEnigma
|9:05pm CT
|Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition
|Mekarazium
|Bobby Blackwolf
|11:00pm CT
|Pacify
|Metro72, YourAverageWhiteChick
|LLK
|11:20pm CT
|Night Trap
|Ecdycis
|LLK
|Quinta, 20 de Agosto
|Jogo
|Participante
|Host
|12:07am CT
|Pringles: The Video Game
|SecksWrecks
|LLK
|12:22am CT
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Lizstar
|LLK
|12:52am CT
|Saint Hazel’s Horsepital
|Bullets
|LLK
|1:32am CT
|Ribbit King
|Dakitteh
|Ezmar
|2:05am CT
|Streets of Fury EX
|SCXCR
|Ezmar
|2:42am CT
|Rocko’s Quest
|NoseJones
|Ezmar
|3:12am CT
|Homey D. Clown
|corndan
|Ezmar
|3:34am CT
|Little Big Adventure 2
|janglestorm
|Ezmar
|4:18am CT
|ALF
|Starbird
|hugewitches
|4:46am CT
|El Matador
|catalystz
|hugewitches
|5.21am CT
|Asghan: The Dragon Slayer
|havrd
|hugewitches
|6:15am CT
|Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
|SeriouslySurly
|hugewitches
|7:09am CT
|The Simpsons Arcade Game
|LRock617
|PuzzlePea
|7:44am CT
|Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg
|Kyrrone
|PuzzlePea
|9:09am CT
|DOOM 64 (2020)
|ZELLLOOO
|PuzzlePea
|9:50am CT
|DOOM 64 (2020) – Lost Levels
|ZELLLOOO
|PuzzlePea
|10:16am CT
|Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II
|Alnak
|SamWithoutAPlan
|10:58am CT
|Blood
|Psych0sis
|SamWithoutAPlan
|11:49am CT
|Doom 3
|ripchip_
|SamWithoutAPlan
|1:09pm CT
|Warframe
|KrusKader
|SakuraTsubasa
|1:49pm CT
|Mega Man 9
|Slurpeeninja, HJA
|SakuraTsubasa
|2:39pm CT
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Froob
|LLK
|5:17pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Raikaru, WoodenBarrel
|musical_daredevil
|8:27pm CT
|Bonus Game 4 – Half-Life: Alyx
|Buffet Time
|musical_daredevil
|9:17pm CT
|DOOM Eternal
|BloodShot9001
|Mr. Game & Shout
|11:27pm CT
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Klooger
|PlanetGhost
|Sexta, 21 de Agosto
|Jogo
|Participante
|Host
|1:12am CT
|We Happy Few
|DemonicRobots
|PlanetGhost
|1:52am CT
|Miami Vice
|KZ_FREW
|ButteredN00dles
|2:27am CT
|Valdis Story: Abyssal City
|RiskyCB
|ButteredN00dles
|3:11am CT
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|ChaosDrifter
|Prolix
|4:12am CT
|Elevator Action Returns
|The Opponent
|Prolix
|4:40am CT
|Terminator: SkyNET
|tbcr
|Prolix
|5:08am CT
|Hello Neighbor
|smythe
|Prolix
|5:32am CT
|Quest for Glory I: So You Want To Be A Hero
|davidtki
|Prolix
|6:21am CT
|Contra ReBirth
|WhiteHat94
|Kungfufruitcup
|6:48am CT
|Puzzle Bobble 2
|poshi
|Kungfufruitcup
|7:14am CT
|A Short Hike
|warm_ham
|Kungfufruitcup
|7:34am CT
|Baba Is You
|Punchy
|Kungfufruitcup
|8:11am CT
|Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus
|Zenthrow
|Kungfufruitcup
|9:03am CT
|Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
|CrispyMe
|Kungfufruitcup
|10:00am CT
|Super Hark Bros
|UghRochester, SuperBen, papanug
|Doctor No
|10:35am CT
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|ViolinGamer
|Doctor No
|12:15pm CT
|Super Monkey Ball 2
|PetresInc
|Doctor No
|1:03pm CT
|Super Mario Bros
|SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, GTAce99
|Skybilz
|1:46pm CT
|Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
|SuperSonic71087, Kosmic, Picante, GTAce99
|Skybilz
|2:41pm CT
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|Elkjaer
|iggyzig
|3:51pm CT
|Metroid Fusion
|HerculesBenchpress, CScottyW
|iggyzig
|5:46pm CT
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Limcube
|hugewitches
|7:41pm CT
|Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen
|JP_Xinnam, PulseEffect
|DoctorBobtastic
|10:11pm CT
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
|SpootyBiscuit
|marphoria
|10:41pm CT
|Bonus Game 5 – Pump It Up!
|happyf33tz
|marphoria
|11:51pm CT
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Boring_Borin
|cartridgeblowers, SakuraTsubasa
|Sábado, 22 de Agosto
|Jogo
|Participante
|Host
|7:21am CT
|Touhou 09.5 – Shoot the Bullet
|pingval
|Baidol
|8:32am CT
|Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi
|Moglar5k
|Baidol
|9:32am CT
|DoDonPachi Saidaioujou
|kayar*
|Brutal_Melo
|10:17am CT
|Super Metroid
|ShinyZeni
|Brutal_Melo
|11:47am CT
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|KZ_FREW
|Doctor No
|2:25pm CT
|Super Smash Bros. 64
|Bubzia
|Squint
|2:47pm CT
|TASBot plays Super Mario 64 Shindou
|dwangoAC, TASBot, taters
|Squint
|3:12pm CT
|Bloodborne
|Ahady
|Squint
|4:52pm CT
|Bonus Game 6 – Minecraft
|Illumina
|YoBGS
|6:07pm CT
|Pokémon Shield
|eddaket
|Nichole Goodnight, YoBGS
|11:42pm CT
|Encerramento
|Tech Crew
|Nichole Goodnight, YoBGS
