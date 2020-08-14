Como assistir ao Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online

Os dedos mais rápidos do mundo dos jogos correrão contra o relógio.

Imagem via GDQ

A última edição do evento de caridade Games Done Quick (GDQ) terá início em 16 de agosto às 12h30.

Desta vez, a organização de speedrunning apoiará a Médicos Sem Fronteiras, uma organização sem fins lucrativos que oferece assistência médica a pessoas que precisam de ajuda urgente. A GDQ tem ajudado instituições de caridade em todo o mundo desde 2010, arrecadando mais de US$ 26 milhões em inúmeros eventos.

O evento foi inicialmente planejado para ser realizado offline, mas devido à recente pandemia, foi transferido para o formato online. O GDQ transmitirá o evento de seu estúdio, enquanto os participantes farão seus speedruns no conforto e segurança de suas casas.

Aqui está tudo o que você precisa saber sobre o próximo Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online.

Formato

Como nos anos anteriores, os speedrunners se revezarão para mostrar o quão rápido eles podem vencer um jogo. A duração das corridas depende do jogo e do competidor, mas o formato online deste ano também pode causar pequenos atrasos entre as inscrições.

Stream

O Summer Games Done Quick será transmitido no canal da Twitch da organização.

Cronograma

O evento começará no domingo, 16 de agosto, aproximadamente às 12h30. O evento terá duração de seis dias e terminará no domingo, 23 de agosto, por volta das 01h42.

Aqui está a programação completa do evento.

Todos os horários estão no formato Central Time (CT) e devem ser adicionadas duas horas para o Horário de Brasília.

Domingo16 de AgostoJogoParticipanteHost
10:30am CTPre-showSpikeVegeta, Keizaron, YellowKillerBee, Sent, JHobz, KungfufruitcupSquint
11:00am CTDemon’s SoulsBertoPleaseSquint
12:10pm CTStreets of Rage 4Mike UyamaPuzzlePea
1:34pm CTRayman LegendsDepressingChildPuzzlePea
3:16pm CTICOBeuchiSamWithoutAPlan
4:38pm CTShovel Knight: King of CardsdavidtkiSamWithoutAPlan
5:28pm CTTony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2xThePackleSamWithoutAPlan
6:13pm CTDUSKB.G.Bcartridgeblowers
6:43pm CTSuper Mario OdysseyDangerscartridgeblowers
8:10pm CTSecret of ManaCrow!THEKyleThomas
11:11pm CTMillenium RacerFiremanTHEKyleThomas
Segunda17 de AgostoJogoParticipanteHost
12:06am CTAmnesia: The Dark DescentbloodthunderAnEternalEnigma
12:51am CTSilhouette MiragekariohkiAnEternalEnigma
1:53am CTKeio Flying Squadron 2MeeAnEternalEnigma
2:43am CTKirby & The Amazing MirrorswordsmankirbyEzmar
4:08am CTJimmy Neutron vs. Jimmy NegatronculinwinoEzmar
4:38am CTRabi-RibiIIvgmIIEzmar
5:17am CTAdventures of Lolo 2rayeoEzmar
5:57am CTChicken of the FarmXamax42Ezmar
6:21am CTNew Ghostbusters IIMadMegaX381Baidol
6:56am CTGravity Rooper – Metal StormMadMegaX381Baidol
7:21am CTMicro MagesWhiteHat94Baidol
7:53am CTLegacy of the WizardDragondarchBaidol
8:38am CTPower BladeNeoKadSkybilz
9:13am CTKid IcarusfruitbatsaladSkybilz
9:49am CTZelda II: The Adventure of LinkEnchantressOfNumbersSkybilz
10:57am CTThe Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionsandyXmusical_daredevil
11:47am CTThe Witcher 3: Wild HuntKaadzikmusical_daredevil
2:09pm CTBatman: Arkham CityShikenNuggetsiggyzig
3:29pm CTValleyTheRedSockiggyzig
3:58pm CTDandara: Trials of FearPoleCatiggyzig
4:43pm CTPortalShizzaliggyzig
5:17pm CTPortal 2AJ_from_portal, betsruneriggyzig
6:03pm CTThe Talos PrincipleAzoraeBrutal_Melo
7:06pm CTSuperliminalCrisperBrutal_Melo
7:44pm CTHollow KnightPestilentbox2, fireb0rnBrutal_Melo
8:35pm CTBonus Game 1 – Ori and the Will of the WispssickynarMr. Game & Shout
9:25pm CTGunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iXBenjaMr. Game & Shout
10:13pm CTYono and the Celestial ElephantsBulletsMr. Game & Shout
10:43pm CTAlien: IsolationDrayuxTHEKyleThomas
Terça18 de AgostoJogoParticipanteHost
1:53am CTSilent Hill: HomecomingshmumblerEcdycis
3:03am CTAlone in the DarkPlasticRainbowAnEternalEnigma
3:25am CTQuest 64BingchangAnEternalEnigma
5:40am CTThe Lion KingeightLizstar
6:07am CTCastle of Illusion Starring Mickey MousePaulsaltineLizstar
6:39am CTPulsemand4gr0nLizstar
7:34am CTSuper Turricand4gr0nLizstar
7:59am CTDonkey Kong Country 2TonkotsuLizstar
9:04am CTDemon’s CrestZ4T0ZLattMackey
10:04am CTCastlevania II: Belmont’s RevengeTinnueLattMackey
10:48am CTBloodstained: Curse of the MoonStarwinLattMackey
11:43am CTBloodstained: Ritual of the NightThe BlacktasticNichole Goodnight
12:18pm CTJet Set RadiokitcarsonnNichole Goodnight
1:08pm CTDisney’s Extreme Skate AdventureHelixNichole Goodnight
1:41pm CTTony Hawk’s UndergroundBiglawNichole Goodnight
2:28pm CTTrackmania Nations ForeverWirtualNichole Goodnight
4:01pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HDgymnast86Kungfufruitcup
7:46pm CTBonus Game 2 – Mario Kart 8 DeluxeAmber, jacob, Pianist15PlanetGhost
9:25pm CTSplatoonKingj0444PlanetGhost
10:40pm CTRatchet & Clank: Up Your ArsenalXemPlanetGhost
11:24pm CTDeadCoreimawakkaProlix
Quarta19 de AgostoJogoParticipanteHost
12:12am CTDarksiders GenesisSunnymuffinProlix
1:23am CTBioShock InfinitebloodthunderEcdycis
3:33am CTGunman CliveFCRacerAnEternalEnigma
4:06am CTEAT GIRLtouhoeAnEternalEnigma
4:28am CTDoguraiFelinoAlbinoDoctorBobtastic
5:08am CTKemono HeroesGreenZSaberDoctorBobtastic
6:00am CTKousoku KaitenzushiCisco147DoctorBobtastic
6:17am CTMetal Gear: Ghost BabelplywoodDoctorBobtastic
7:51am CTNeon BoostkykystasDoctorBobtastic
8:19am CTOne Step From EdenRischYoBGS
8:53am CTVirtual Boy Wario LandswordsmanlirbyYoBGS
9:30am CTMario & Luigi: Paper JamGigaDBYoBGS
10:50am CTThe Legend of Zelda: Link’s AwakeningmghtymthYoBGS
11:55am CTThe Last of UsAnthonyCalibermarphoria
3:12pm CTFreedom PlanetRevolucionLizstar
4:12pm CTSonic the Hedgehogt0uchanLizstar
4:47pm CTSonic the Hedgehog 2Joeybaby69Lizstar
5:27pm CTSonic 3 & KnucklesTheSoundDefenseLattMackey
6:47pm CTSonic HeroesCriticalCydLattMackey
7:57pm CTBonus Game 3 – Resident Evil 3: Remake (2020)MikeWaveAnEternalEnigma
9:05pm CTDevil May Cry 4: Special EditionMekaraziumBobby Blackwolf
11:00pm CTPacifyMetro72, YourAverageWhiteChickLLK
11:20pm CTNight TrapEcdycisLLK
Quinta, 20 de AgostoJogoParticipanteHost
12:07am CTPringles: The Video GameSecksWrecksLLK
12:22am CTHypnospace OutlawLizstarLLK
12:52am CTSaint Hazel’s HorsepitalBulletsLLK
1:32am CTRibbit KingDakittehEzmar
2:05am CTStreets of Fury EXSCXCREzmar
2:42am CTRocko’s QuestNoseJonesEzmar
3:12am CTHomey D. ClowncorndanEzmar
3:34am CTLittle Big Adventure 2janglestormEzmar
4:18am CTALFStarbirdhugewitches
4:46am CTEl Matadorcatalystzhugewitches
5.21am CTAsghan: The Dragon Slayerhavrdhugewitches
6:15am CTBaldur’s Gate: Enhanced EditionSeriouslySurlyhugewitches
7:09am CTThe Simpsons Arcade GameLRock617PuzzlePea
7:44am CTBilly Hatcher and the Giant EggKyrronePuzzlePea
9:09am CTDOOM 64 (2020)ZELLLOOOPuzzlePea
9:50am CTDOOM 64 (2020) – Lost LevelsZELLLOOOPuzzlePea
10:16am CTStar Wars: Jedi Knight – Dark Forces IIAlnakSamWithoutAPlan
10:58am CTBloodPsych0sisSamWithoutAPlan
11:49am CTDoom 3ripchip_SamWithoutAPlan
1:09pm CTWarframeKrusKaderSakuraTsubasa
1:49pm CTMega Man 9Slurpeeninja, HJASakuraTsubasa
2:39pm CTYakuza Kiwami 2FroobLLK
5:17pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeRaikaru, WoodenBarrelmusical_daredevil
8:27pm CTBonus Game 4 – Half-Life: AlyxBuffet Timemusical_daredevil
9:17pm CTDOOM EternalBloodShot9001Mr. Game & Shout
11:27pm CTCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 2KloogerPlanetGhost
Sexta21 de AgostoJogoParticipanteHost
1:12am CTWe Happy FewDemonicRobotsPlanetGhost
1:52am CTMiami ViceKZ_FREWButteredN00dles
2:27am CTValdis Story: Abyssal CityRiskyCBButteredN00dles
3:11am CTStar Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicChaosDrifterProlix
4:12am CTElevator Action ReturnsThe OpponentProlix
4:40am CTTerminator: SkyNETtbcrProlix
5:08am CTHello NeighborsmytheProlix
5:32am CTQuest for Glory I: So You Want To Be A HerodavidtkiProlix
6:21am CTContra ReBirthWhiteHat94Kungfufruitcup
6:48am CTPuzzle Bobble 2poshiKungfufruitcup
7:14am CTA Short Hikewarm_hamKungfufruitcup
7:34am CTBaba Is YouPunchyKungfufruitcup
8:11am CTSly Cooper and the Thievius RaccoonusZenthrowKungfufruitcup
9:03am CTKingdom Hearts II Final MixCrispyMeKungfufruitcup
10:00am CTSuper Hark BrosUghRochester, SuperBen, papanugDoctor No
10:35am CTMario vs. Donkey KongViolinGamerDoctor No
12:15pm CTSuper Monkey Ball 2PetresIncDoctor No
1:03pm CTSuper Mario BrosSuperSonic71087, Kosmic, GTAce99Skybilz
1:46pm CTSuper Mario Bros.: The Lost LevelsSuperSonic71087, Kosmic, Picante, GTAce99Skybilz
2:41pm CTHorizon Zero DawnElkjaeriggyzig
3:51pm CTMetroid FusionHerculesBenchpress, CScottyWiggyzig
5:46pm CTThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildLimcubehugewitches
7:41pm CTPokémon FireRed/LeafGreenJP_Xinnam, PulseEffectDoctorBobtastic
10:11pm CTCrypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIEDSpootyBiscuitmarphoria
10:41pm CTBonus Game 5 – Pump It Up!happyf33tzmarphoria
11:51pm CTFinal Fantasy VII RemakeBoring_Borincartridgeblowers, SakuraTsubasa
Sábado, 22 de AgostoJogoParticipanteHost
7:21am CTTouhou 09.5 – Shoot the BulletpingvalBaidol
8:32am CTKetsui: Kizuna Jigoku TachiMoglar5kBaidol
9:32am CTDoDonPachi Saidaioujoukayar*Brutal_Melo
10:17am CTSuper MetroidShinyZeniBrutal_Melo
11:47am CTGrand Theft Auto: Vice CityKZ_FREWDoctor No
2:25pm CTSuper Smash Bros. 64BubziaSquint
2:47pm CTTASBot plays Super Mario 64 ShindoudwangoAC, TASBot, tatersSquint
3:12pm CTBloodborneAhadySquint
4:52pm CTBonus Game 6 – MinecraftIlluminaYoBGS
6:07pm CTPokémon ShieldeddaketNichole Goodnight, YoBGS
11:42pm CTEncerramentoTech CrewNichole Goodnight, YoBGS

Artigo publicado originalmente em inglês por Gökhan Çakır no Dot Esports no dia 13 de agosto.