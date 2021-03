Among Us adiciona Quickchat, correções de erros e alteração na restrição de idade na atualização mais recente

hey Crewmates, small feature✨



we've just added Quickchat (v 2021.2.21) – this is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat! more info in game.



i know u're waiting for the big update news too. the ball is rolling, promise i'll get u more info soon! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/16ZDIwmWGt