A segunda temporada de Fall Guys vai estrear durante a gamescom Opening Night Live

Fall Guys is great and all….but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯



Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb