Dia 2 do beta de Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War tem aumento de nível máximo e novo modo

New today in the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta:



• NEW 6v6 MODE: VIP Escort on Cartel, Miami, Moscow, and Crossroads



• LEVEL CAP: 16 → 25



Unlock the Krig 6, AK-74u, SAM Turret, War Machine, Tactical Mask, Gas Mine, Smoke Grenade, Tracker, and more. pic.twitter.com/R5MvImxD0F