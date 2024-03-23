How to complete the Pushing Roses Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and with it, another BitLife challenge you can work on. Like the other BitLife challenges, you have until Wednesday, March 27, to wrap it up and earn the badge.

This weekend’s challenge is the Pushing Roses Challenge. The concept is that your mother is holding you back, and it’s time to focus on making a life for yourself. With every BitLife challenge, you have to make harsh decisions and use different methods to accomplish these goals. Don’t expect it to be simple.

All Pushing Roses Challenge tasks in BitLife

There are five tasks you need to complete for the Pushing Roses challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Pushing Roses Challenge, you need to complete five tasks. You can do it on a current or new BitLife character, and you have until March 27 for the live challenge. Alternatively, you can purchase the Superstar Mode to lock the Challenge Vault.

These are all of the Pushing Roses Challenge tasks you need to complete.

Be born a female in Louisiana

Murder your mother at age 23

Go to prison for 10 years

Write a memoir after leaving a prison

Marry someone within two years of leaving prison

For the first challenge, your character must be born a female when you create the character and be born in Louisiana. The way you can do this is in the character creature, make sure to choose where you want them to start, and they need to begin in New Orleans. It’s a city in Louisiana, and it should accomplish the first task.

During the Pushing Roses challenge, I recommend ensuring you attend college and get an English degree. You need this for the fourth challenge, or else things become more complicated during your BitLife game.

After you’ve done this, the next step is to murder your mother. Whenever you want to remove another character in BitLife, go to the Crime tab in the Activities section and select murder your Mother. You want to do it when you reach 23, so there’s a time limit. If you fail, you won’t be able to try it again. I recommend going with a more open method, such as electrocuting them, a drive-by, strangling them, or something public. Usually, you want to do something private to avoid going to jail, but that’s the third task in this BitLife challenge.

Hopefully, when you take out your mother, the game will send you to jail. However, if you don’t go, you can do it with a different crime, such as robbing a bank or going through a train robbery. Once you reach jail, the next task is to escape within 10 years. You need to be there for at least 10 years, so any other time you spend there is extra credit.

This leads to the fourth and fifth tasks. You now need to write a memoir about going to jail, but they can only do that if they’re a famous author. If you have an English degree, you can become an author by getting a job under the Publisher career track. Following this path enables you to write a memoir, and you can do this about your character’s time in jail. At the same time, two years after you leave jail, your character needs to marry someone. You might need to plan slightly to ensure your character has a significant other they can quickly marry before the two-year time runs out.

After you’ve completed those five tasks, you have completed the Pushing Roses challenge in BitLife. You can now choose one of the four random rewards as your prize, and you can add the Pushing Roses challenge to your accomplishments.

