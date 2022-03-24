As a PS5 owner, you should protect your investment, and one of the best ways you can protect your controllers is by purchasing a PS5 controller case.

It’s a well-known fact among Sony PlayStation fans that the controllers for their favorite console don’t come cheap. While the functionality of Playstation controllers continues to get better and better with each new console, the value of them fittingly increases.

As a PS5 owner, you should protect your investment, and one of the best ways you can protect your controllers is by purchasing a PS5 controller case. Read on to find six of the best PS5 controller cases that will ensure the safety and longevity of your controller.

MoKo Case for PS5 Controller

Image: MoKo

MoKo is known for its high-quality cases made for a variety of devices. If you’re a fan of their brand, then you’ll be happy to know that they’ve also made a PS5 controller case. This carrying case is protected by a hard layer of durable EVA material, so if you’re prone to dropping precious items (aren’t we all?), then you’ll love the MoKo case.

Why we recommend:

Detachable hand strap

Mesh pocket

Shock-absorbent

Baval Hard carrying case

Image: Baval

Why does the Baval PS5 controller case look so cozy? Maybe it’s that beautiful plush inside that resembles your favorite wooly sweater. Or maybe it’s the fact that you know its hard exterior is sure to keep whatever is inside of it safe from danger! In this case, the thing being protected is your controller and the dangers are accidental falls or downpouring rain.

Why we recommend:

Water-resistant

Tech support from seller

Perfect fit

POUND Technology controller carrying case

Image: POUND

The controller carrying case from POUND is one cool-looking case. With a hard, sleek black exterior, a soft white polyester interior, and an electric blue trim, your PS5 controller will be traveling in style if you decide to purchase this one. Its hand strap makes it very convenient for those taking their controller on the go.

Why we recommend:

Mesh pockets for accessories

Metal zippers

Sharp design

Ztotopcase electronics accessories organizer

Image: Ztotopcase

We are in love with this next case. The pattern on its outside almost resembles a tire-tread pattern, so those who like racing games might want to add this one to their to-buy list. One of the best things about this case is that the mesh pocket encloses with a zipper. You won’t have to worry about your cords and other accessories getting tangled or their ports coming out and scratching your controller.

Why we recommend:

No button damage

Modern appearance

Inner pocket

Khanka hard case for PlayStation 5

Image: Khanka

Soft on the inside and hard on the outside; this is the formula for some of the best PS5 controller cases, like this one from Khanka. The soft inside provides a safe area for your PS5 controller with no risk of getting scratched or dusty, while its tougher outside protects from the elements. It’s also supposed to be fireproof, but I really don’t recommend putting that one to the test.

Why we recommend:

Shock-proof

Fits like a glove

Great protection

Controller carrying bag for PlayStation 5 controllers and accessories

Image: PONATTENO

Looking for something with a bit more space? Say … enough to hold your PS5 console and multiple controllers all at once? If so, then this large carrying case is a good choice for you. The PONATTENO shoulder bag is a convenient and safe way to tote your console and controllers along with you when you’re out and about. You’ll be the life of any gaming party when you show up with your console and controllers for everyone.

Why we recommend:

Shoulder strap

Wide pocket for controllers

Securing straps inside

Your PS5 controller has been with you through thick, thin, and Doritos dust. Why not give it the protection it truly deserves with one of the best PS5 controller cases?

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.