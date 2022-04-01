When you’re playing your favorite games on PC, you want to have as much room as possible in your setup so nothing gets tangled while you’re having fun. That’s why we recommend investing in a monitor with speakers.

To make things easier for you in your hunt for your next monitor, we’ve put together this list of the very best gaming monitors with speakers we could find.

ASUS TUF gaming 27″ 2K monitor

Image: ASUS

The first product on our list of best gaming monitors with speakers is one built for the hardcore gamers out there. The ASUS TUF is an IPS monitor that offers a variety of features to take your game immersion up a notch. Its response time is only 1ms, so expect lightning-fast gameplay each time you sit down for a gaming session. ASUS EyeCare technology also looks out for your eyes as you play by using adaptive lighting, providing a more comfortable experience.

Why we recommend:

Supports many popular graphics cards

178° viewing angles

Stealth fighter inspired design

Acer Nitro VG270 27″

Image: Acer

We love wide displays that capture every moment of gameplay. If you’re like us, you’ll love the crisp and clear 27-inch display of the Acer Nitro VG270 monitor. Even more than the size, we are impressed with the FreeSync technology that makes this gaming monitor’s performance fast and fluid. If you’re bored with having your monitor on your desk, you can use the VESA mount to place your gaming monitor somewhere suited more to your tastes.

Why we recommend:

VESA mount capability

LED backlight

Great budget monitor

Dell S2419H S Series monitor 24″ black

Image: Dell

Using this monitor for work and play? Then you’ll love the fact that this Dell monitor has dual HDMI ports so you can easily switch between tasks without switching out cords constantly. And you won’t miss external speakers with this one. The Dell S2419H S has encompassing cinema sound that builds immersion and makes you feel like you’re right there in the game.

Why we recommend:

Dual HDMI ports

Edge to edge display

Dynamic sound

BenQ 27 inch IPS monitor

Image: BenQ

The BenQ IPS gaming monitor with built-in speakers is a nifty choice for those prone to the eye strain and headaches that sometimes come with staring at a monitor for long periods of time. Of course, this is common practice for many gamers so BenQ seems to have kept that in mind – their proprietary brightness intelligence emits low blue light and reduces screen flickering which can save you a headache in the long run.

Why we recommend:

Affordable price

178degree viewing angle

Sophisticated design

HP VH240a 23.8-inch full HD 1080p IPS LED monitor

Image: HP

HP is well-known for providing high-end tech for great prices, and it’s no different with the HP VH240a gaming monitor. This monitor has the latest resolution standard of 1080p and boasts 72% sRGB color coverage. It also has HDMI and VGA ports, allowing you to use the cords of your preference. The speakers built into the HP gaming monitor provide a robust and clear sound quality that you’ll love.

Why we recommend:

5ms response time

Mount adapter included

Ergonomic design

Sceptre 24″ curved 75Hz gaming LED

Image: Sceptre

The Sceptre gaming monitor packs a lot of technology into one package. Following the trend of curved TVs, the Sceptre has a 24-inch screen that curves for enhanced viewability. Adaptive Sync tech gets rid of graphics issues such as image tearing and stuttering. Its ultra-fast response time makes for a better gaming experience overall.

Why we recommend:

Tiltable

FPS and RTS custom settings

98% sRGB coverage





This list of the best gaming monitors with speakers can save you money in the long run because you won’t need to buy external speakers. Plus, fewer cords means less of a mess, and that’s always a good thing. Let’s step into the future!

