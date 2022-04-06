There’s a reason why Samsung phones reign supreme when it comes to Android. Here are some of the best deals!

If you’re an Android person, you most likely enjoy Samsung phones due to the convenient customization options and cool accessories. Samsung phones, particularly the classic Samsung Galaxy, have been placing near the top of the most popular Android phones list for years. It’s no wonder; Samsung always seems to deliver a phone that blows its competition out of the water with its high specs and beautiful design.

With that in mind, we bring you our list of the best deals on Samsung phones that will help you grab a great phone and at a spectacular price to boot.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Are you someone who loves capturing every moment, especially when it comes to selfies? Are Snapchat and Instagram your most-used apps? Then you’ll love the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with a 5G network. We’re incredibly impressed with the cameras on this phone which include a 32MP front camera and functional SpaceZoom. SpaceZoom will retain your beautiful photos’ high resolution even with up to 30x zooming.

Why we recommend:

32MP selfie camera

Super-fast charging

Smooth scroll

Samsung Galaxy A12

This is one budget phone whose specs will blow your mind. A 6.5” HD+ display, 48MP rear camera, and 64GB memory are usually found in phones much more expensive than this phone that’s only priced at around $200. Because this phone is unlocked, it can work with any phone plan company in any country. This means that it has no warranty in the US, however, so keep that in mind when making your purchase.

Why we recommend:

Fingerprint recognition

Dual SIM

Long-lasting battery

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This Samsung phone is probably among the sharpest looking on our list. Take one look at the red color option the S20 FE is available in and you’re likely to share our opinion. Although the wide variety of color options might be the first thing that catches your eye, we also recommend this phone on our best deals on Samsung phones list because of its 128GB memory capacity and ability to expand past that.

Why we recommend:

Snapdragon 865

6GB of RAM

Professional-grade camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

If you’re not on 5G yet, what are you waiting for? The Galaxy S2 is a great phone to test the waters with since it’s not very expensive. Make the switch and you can say goodbye to ping spikes that leave your character in the dreaded T-pose. Its Snapdragon 888 processor will offer you a faster, more stable experience while gaming online and that means more wins for you.

Why we recommend:

Snapdragon 888 processor

Modern color options

Night mode photo capture

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G A Series

Most of us run into the issue where we’d like to take more pictures than our device can fit. The Samsung Galaxy A53’s expandable storage rectifies that worry by offering users an additional 1TB of space. No more having to sweat which picture you have to delete to make room for more!

With phones running upwards of a thousand bucks these days, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief when we tell you that this powerful machine will only cost you half of that.

Why we recommend:

Super AMOLED display

Image stabilization technology

Stylish design

SAMSUNG Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ brings a lot to the table, especially for those looking to get a lot of bang for your buck. The edge-to-edge display means that not a centimeter of space on the front side of your phone will be wasted. The phone’s long-lasting battery life offers up to 35 hours of talk time while on standby and has expandable memory of up to 400GB. You get all of this in a sleek package that oozes that classic Galaxy S style.

Why we recommend:

Dual rear camera

U.S. limited warranty coverage

Water-resistant

Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphone

Enjoy customizing the color of the phone to fit your personal tastes? Then the S22’s range of five color options will make you smile. The S22 also features an adaptive color contrasting screen. The color of the screen will adjust itself based on the amount of light in the area you’re in. This gets rid of having to constantly adjust your phone’s lighting depending on if you’re indoors or outdoors. Wherever you’re at, this Samsung phone’s 50MP rear camera is guaranteed to snap high-quality pictures.

Why we recommend:

Color contrasting technology

25W charging

Google Duo

There’s a reason why Samsung phones reign supreme when it comes to Android. We hope this list of the best deals on Samsung phones has helped make your search for a new phone with great specs an easier one. Every phone listed above is unlocked, so it should be a cinch to find one that works with your carrier.

