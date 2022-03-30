These best deals on mobile gaming accessories are sure to kick your gameplay up a notch and make mobile gaming a better experience.

If you want to play mobile games competitively, then you’re going to need mobile gaming accessories so you can play your very best. Think controllers, headphones, and even screen magnifiers. As mobile gaming gets more popular, there are more options for improving your experience than ever before.

Common mobile gaming issues like laggy swipe controls, fast battery drain, and a burning hot device might make you want to drop your favorite FPS mobile game, but there are items out there that can solve these issues and many more.

This list of the best deals on mobile gaming accessories will help you play at your best the next time you’re ready to game on the go—all without breaking the bank.

Razer Kishi mobile game controller

Image: Razer

Does your muscle memory have your thumbs reaching for invisible control sticks while you’re playing a game on your phone? Are you instantly disappointed when they instead find a flat-screen and virtual buttons? Then you’ll be happy to know that the Kishi mobile game controller from everyone’s favorite brand Razer is available. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It plugs right into your device so there’s zero latency.

Why we recommend:

Works for Android and iOS

Comfortable grip

Flexible design

UNBREAKcable screen protector

Image: UNBREAKcable

Even if you’re extra careful with your phone, having something like the UNBREAKcable screen protector can ease worries of accidentally getting a scratched or, even worse, a shattered screen. This screen protector is designed to fit the iPhone 11/ iPhone XR and is made from durable tempered glass. It also comes with all the accessories you need to easily install it over your screen so you can get right back to gaming.

Why we recommend:

Quick and easy installation

Doesn’t reduce touch sensitivity

Prevent bubbles and peeling

WEPIGEEK foldable controller mobile phone holder

Image: WEPIGEEK

If you already have a controller you’re planning to use with your mobile device, you’ll want something to hold your phone while keeping your hands on that controller. We recommend the WEPIGEEK mobile phone holder. This damage-free holder clips securely onto both your phone and controller and provides excellent adjustability so you can position your phone however you’d like.

Why we recommend:

Fits most controllers

No tools necessary to set up

Fits over phone cases

12″ screen magnifier for cell phones

Image: Fanlory

Love playing games on your phone but wish the screen could be just a bit bigger? The Fanlory screen magnifier can give you a clearer image of the action. Plus it also comes with a variety of other benefits.

Slide your phone into the specified dock behind the magnifying device and watch your screen jump up to three times bigger. This magnifier also protects your eyes from “blue radiation” and reduces the amount of squinting you might do trying to read that small text on a small screen.

Why we recommend:

Offers adjustable magnification

Protects vision

Doesn’t require power source

TECNO true wireless Bluetooth earbuds with microphone

Image: TECNO

There are so many reasons every mobile gamer should have a great pair of Bluetooth earbuds like these from TECNO. Hearing approaching enemy footsteps and other tell-tale sounds is just one of those reasons. Another cool thing about these earbuds is that they have a microphone, so you’ll be able to communicate with your team while you’re playing together.

Why we recommend:

Low latency

8 hours of playtime

Two modes of music playing

NEVEIKA phone cooler

Image: NEVEIKA

Having your phone suddenly turn into a mini heater is a surefire way to shatter immersion and ruin a match. The NEVEIKA Phone Cooler offers a solution in the form of this very sleek-looking device. This mobile gaming accessory clips onto the back of your phone and works like a refrigerator to cool your heated phone almost instantly. The dual-engine fan is designed to be silent, so you won’t have to sacrifice sound quality in your quest to prevent your phone from overheating.

Why we recommend:

Doesn’t disrupt sound

Protects from sudden shutdown

Fits phones from 4.5 to 7 inches

These best deals on mobile gaming accessories are sure to kick your gameplay up a notch and make mobile gaming an altogether better experience. Make sure to mix and match to find the accessories that fit your play style!

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.