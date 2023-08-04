Is Baldur’s Gate 3 on GeForce Now?

The third installation in the massively successful franchise Baldur’s Gate was released on Aug. 3, and it’s already proving to be a successful follow-up. The game is set in the rich fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons, making it a must-play title for any fan of RPGs or fantasy games.

But despite acclaim from fans and critics alike, some gamers would still like to be able to test run the game before committing over 100 gigabytes of precious storage. This understandable hesitation has people wondering what their streaming options are for this title.

How does GeForce Now streaming work?

GeForce Now is a game streaming service that supports cloud gaming, allowing players to access their titles without having to wait through lengthy downloads that eat up disk space. The service has several different subscription tiers, which allow for varying levels of graphics quality, FPS, and streaming session lengths (and yes, one of the tiers is free). Players will still have to purchase games on their preferred platform to stream, though.

Can Baldur’s Gate 3 be streamed on GeForce Now?

At the time of its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 is already available for cloud gaming via GeForce Now. Even at the basic free subscription level, players will be able to play Baldur’s Gate 3 without having the game downloaded—as long as they own a copy of the game. This is great news for anybody who doesn’t have extra storage space or simply doesn’t want to wait for the lengthy download to finish. There are, however, several things to be aware of when streaming this game.

Is streaming Baldur’s Gate 3 worth it?

There is no simple answer to this question, as it depends largely on rig specifications and storage space. But GeForce Now does place limits on both session length and graphics fidelity dependent upon subscription tier. This means if you want to take full advantage of your GPU’s capability, you’ll be forced to sign up for a paid subscription. The one-hour session length limit in the free tier doesn’t exactly mesh well with an extremely anticipated new role-playing game, either. Even so, there is still no harm in trying the service out.

GeForce Now subscription tiers. Screenshot via Nvidia.com

If you’re not already signed up for a higher GeForce Now tier, try out the free subscription and see if the upgrade seems worth it. When all is said and done, there’s nothing to lose by trying out the streaming service for Baldur’s Gate 3.

