Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox and physical release teased following The Game Awards nominations

Baldur’s Gate 3’s upcoming Xbox release has been teased alongside a physical release after a sweep of nominations for The Game Awards.

First released on PC on Aug. 3, a PlayStation 5 release took place on Sept. 6, followed by Mac on Sept. 22, but Xbox fans have had to be patient for their turn.

However, it was revealed during Gamescom that a “solution” was found to allow for an Xbox Series X|S release before the end of the year and Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke said the release was “very close” on Nov. 9.

A further update has now been provided in the wake of Baldur’s Gate 3’s flurry of nominations at The Game Awards, with eight in total, teasing Xbox players and fans of physical media that more news is around the corner in a “busy week.”

A post on Larian Studios’ Discord channel in the official news section read: “Xbox fans, and fans of physical media, watch this space for a formal announcement. It’s going to be a busy week.”

It’s unclear as to whether the “busy week” is the current week or whether the news will drop during the build-up to The Game Awards on Dec. 7—but even the latter is now right around the corner, meaning an official announcement of an Xbox release should be soon.

The tease of “physical media” is also an intriguing one but could be catered towards players who prefer to have their games in physical form, rather than a digital download, though it wouldn’t be the first time fans have been given physical goodies.

The initial release of Baldur’s Gate 3 came with a Collector’s Edition that included a 25cm tall diorama of a Drow facing off against a Mindflayer, as well as an art book, stickers, Magic: The Gathering booster packs, and plenty more.