Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t believe they never used these items

There’s an endless amount of loot in Baldur’s Gate 3, and while there are tons of items that effectively serve as vendor trash, players seem to be surprised at how useless some things seem to be.

In an Oct. 24 thread on Reddit, a group of players took note of countless items that they were surprised they never found a use for, and if you’ve spent a significant amount of your playthrough opening a million crates and chests, you’re probably just as perplexed as these fans.

Perhaps the most confusing item that no one used was rope. While it’s a bit of a trope in Dungeons & Dragons for adventurers to always remember to bring the rope, it appears as though it doesn’t really serve much of a purpose in BG3.

One fan posting to the social media thread pointed out that it seems odd that an item with such an abundance of uses in the tabletop game would have no purpose at all in BG3. The same could be said for countless types of tools that players might find throughout their play sessions. While they might have creative uses in a tabletop game, things like hammers, which can be found in abundance, don’t really do much more than help you earn gold when you sell them.

Another surprisingly useless item? Jugs of water. While water does have a use in BG3, it’s more niche and isn’t necessary in most cases. Water can be used to put out fires, but there are less than a handful of instances where that is necessary. So when considering how much water is lootable in the game, it feels like it should be significantly more useful than it actually is.

