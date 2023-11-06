Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree these are the game’s most powerful summonable allies

Yes, that's an ox.

A brown ox from Baldur's Gate 3 takes up the entire screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the final fight of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re able to summon your allies to aid you in battle. Depending on your playthrough there could be many of them or just a few, but the community has picked their favorites.

On Nov. 5, Baldur’s Gate fans agreed that Strange Ox is the most powerful summonable ally in the game. The Ox has 300HP and can turn into a minotaur, wolf, or ox. As the creator of the post noted, this ally can almost fight a dragon on his own.

Another summon the community claimed is quite fun is Dame Aylin because of her immortality. “She’s not amazing herself in combat but watching her get back up no matter what is like the Terminator. She just can’t be stopped,” one fan wrote.

Aylin isn’t the best in combat. One player wrote that she’s awful because she crits half the time she lands an attack and “just misses 80% of the time.” Still, she is pretty much a tank that always gets back up and continues the fight. When it comes to strong companions, fans also mentioned the Hellriders, namely Zevlor, who is quite tough himself and outputs a decent amount of damage.

Honorable mentions go to a few spellcaster’s spells, like the Planar Ally with the ability to summon a Deva and the Conjure Elemental that can summon Elementals. There are eight variants of Elementals in the spell, but the most popular ones among players were Water Elemental and Air Myrmidon. The spells aren’t limited to the final battle, but can still provide significant help to be worthy of extra praise.

The variety of summons and allies you can have in Baldur’s Gate 3, even outside of the final battle, will make sure you have lots of exciting action in every playthrough.

