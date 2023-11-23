Baldur’s Gate 3 players admit to their most embarrassing mistakes

Did you ever do any of these?

Over on Reddit, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been having a laugh by sharing the silliest and most embarrassing mistakes they made during their first playthrough of the game.

Mistakes are to be expected during an initial run of a new game and with how much freedom Baldur’s Gate 3 offers you, combined with its random dice rolls, you’re hardly going to get through the adventure flawlessly. In retrospect, some decisions will seem amateurish once you know the ins and outs, but they can be funny stories to share with fellow players.

User Wafflebubble was the first to get the ball rolling, admitting they kept postponing the quest to find potential party member Karlach because they assumed she was a boss fight rather than a recruitable character.

Consistent-Wafer2580, meanwhile, revealed they failed to recruit Shadowheart because they accidentally killed her during the game’s opening section, having blown up the pod she was trapped in: “I used a firebolt on what I thought was a fuel cell near her pod as I thought removing power might get her out. It did get her out to be fair, but she was just ashes.”

Accidentally getting party members killed seems to be commonplace as several others shared similar stories, such as LadyMidnight022 who didn’t realize they could free Astarion during the Cazador boss fight, resulting in the poor vampire being turned into goo. Thank goodness you can revive dead party members, right?

DrFridayTK had a few blunders to share, including jumping to their death multiple times because of misclicking on a jump—something a lot of other players have likely done at least once or twice. Another example from lucasplays_yt, however, can be attributed to pure bad luck as they failed every skill check to pull party member Gale out of his portal, “Including the strength one. I was a paladin with +3 str modifier + Shadowheart ‘s guidance. I was in shock.”

It’s nice to see the thread was made in good fun and not to ridicule people since even experienced RPG fans are bound to have slipped up while playing Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s perhaps another testament to the game’s quality that it’s not just players’ success stories that make for great anecdotes.