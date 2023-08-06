Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Navigate Wooden and Rocky Crevices in BG3

An oft-forgotten character in a game is the world in which it takes place, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with secrets to find. As you wander around in search of action and adventure, you might find some rocky crevices and wonder how you can actually get inside them.

How to get through Wooden and Rocky Crevices

To get through Wooden and Rocky Crevices, you will need to use a small character, such as a Halfling or a Gnome. Only they have the slight stature required to make it through the opening. The good news is that any magic user who can get access to the Shapeshift spell, a simple first-level illusion, can use that spell to transform into one of the more diminutive races in the game.

Your access to these will change depending on how you have been playing the game. If you have recruited Astarion then you can set him up as an Arcane Trickster subclass, which will give him access to the spell. You may also have gotten lucky and made a Gnome or Halfling character for yourself.

How to enter burrow holes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Burrow holes are even smaller than the crevices and more awkward to enter. For these, you will really need a Druid who has access to the Wildshape spell. Wildshape will allow you to turn into a range of different animals, and one of them is a cat. This is the solution I have been using, as my Dragonborn Druid is fond of changing into all manner of things, be he in combat or not.

There is another solution that can be used for both problems, which is to cast Gaseous Form. This spell allows you to turn yourself or an ally into a tiny cloud of gas, and you will be able to pass through both openings. It is a level three Transmutation spell, so not all classes will get access to it. It will be available to Wizards, Warlocks, and Sorcerers, along with Druids who take the Circles of the Spores subclass.

How to find Burrows and Crevices

Your characters will do a lot of this work for you, as they will automatically be forced to take Perception checks at different points as you explore. If you are in the middle of nowhere and suddenly your characters are all taking Perception checks, it is a good chance that this is caused by a crevice or burrow.

Should your characters pass, it will be highlighted in the environment, and if not, you’ll need to scout around and try and find it.

