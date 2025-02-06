Avowed devs can’t promise DLC, but the game already sounds incredible

Thanks to a fantastic interview by MinnMax packed with quick-fire questions for the game director of Avowed, fans now know a lot more about what to expect from the upcoming action RPG. Interestingly, the answer to the question of whether there will be a DLC was “maybe,” keeping the door open to the possibility of extra content in the future.

Carrie Patel, who worked as the game director on Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity for Obsidian Entertainment, may not have shut down the idea of Avowed DLCs, but it doesn’t seem like the game will need one anytime soon. The open-zone RPG promises to immerse the player in a world of magic and adventure, with an intriguing story and hundreds of NPCs to meet, some of whom you may recognize from Pillars of Eternity. If you are new to the world of Eora or have forgotten everything you know from playing Pillars, however, you won’t have to worry about being left behind, as the game will remind you of the lore as you play.

Direct companions to fight alongside you. Image via Obsidian Games

With such a heavy focus on story and character, it may come as no surprise that Avowed has a decent range of dialogue options and game-changing decisions for you to choose from. Most players will be pleased to know there are plenty of chances to choose a mean-spirited or sassy bit of dialogue to spice up a scene. Perhaps you want to side with the antagonist or betray your homeland? You can absolutely do so, you monster. You can direct companions to fight instead of just waiting for them to do so, and you will be able to upgrade their abilities to complement your own.

Fight in third or first person in Avowed. Image via Obsidian Games

According to Carrie during the MinnMax interview, players won’t have to wait long to jump into some combat—only 90 seconds in, and you will already be fighting off an enemy or three. Weapon choices sound intriguing too, with players being able to wield both a wand and a pistol at once, which sounds like a devastating combo. A top tip from the Avowed dev is to level up your dexterity as much as possible to become an absolute speedster as you fight through Eora. If you are looking for a fun, hands-on way of eliminating enemies, yeeting them from cliffs can apparently be achieved in a few ways, including kicking them in the chest.

The option of new game plus was disregarded entirely, but there are multiple endings, so you can restart Avowed after completing the entire game and try different dialogues and choices. While the answer to a possible DLC was not a definite “no,” we hope that, if Avowed is popular enough, a DLC may come in the future. It could be fun to have a companion spin-off or an extra side story to download at some point, but if Avowed is as compelling as its previews suggest, then we may not even want one.

