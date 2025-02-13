Avowed Dawnshore checklist: Everything you need to do before traveling to Emerald Stair

Dawnshore is the first region of the Living Lands you visit in Avowed, but it’s far from just an introductory area. The large map has plenty to be discovered and quests to be completed, which is best done before making the trip to Emerald Stair—and we’ve got a definitive guide.

Recommended Videos

Each area in Avowed‘s main story is filled with side quests, collectibles, bounty targets, treasure maps, and plenty more secrets, resulting in gameplay that will extend much longer than just completing the main story, so we’re here to help tick everything off your list.

We’ve assembled the ultimate to-do list below. Use the table of contents to quickly navigate to a specific area and follow the links to more detailed articles if there’s something you are missing.

Complete Avowed Dawnshore checklist

All Dawnshore side quests

There are 12 side quests to uncover in Dawnshore, and we advise completing them all before you travel to Emerald Stair, with the exception being the “Forged in Star-Stuff” side quest, which can’t be completed until later in the main story.

Precious Light

A Lady Nevel Tells

The Call of the Past

Totem of Rightful Rulership

The Finer Things in Battle

Dawntreader

Escape Plan

Lost Suoles

Mapping the Living Lands: Dawnshore

Cabin Fever

Armor Fit for the Wilds

All Dawnshore Bounties

There are five Bounties to collect in Dawnshore, which must be accepted from the bounties board in Paradis. To receive rewards, return to Aldrich in Paradis to hand in proof of your skills.

The Yellowbands: East of Paradis

Octav the Firebrand: Godless Ruins

Nacib: Nest beneath Paradis

Tempestuous Luandi: Ship Graveyard east of the Shantytown

Ralga: Mercenary Falls

All Dawnshore Treasure Maps

Loot for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports One of two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Walk the plank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three treasure maps to collect in Dawnshore, resulting in two treasures to find. Once the treasure has been found and claimed, the corresponding side quest is marked as complete. You can see the maps in the gallery above.

Woedica’s Inheritance

Intimidating Feline Codpiece

Captain Henqua’s Spoils

All Dawnshore Totem Fragments

Six Totem Fragments are waiting to be found in Dawnshore, along with the Totem Base that needs to be acquired before you can place other fragments at your Party Camp for rewards. A detailed list of exactly where to look can be found here.

Scales of the Oathbinder Totem Base

Broken Crown Jewel

Golden Scale of Order

Golden Scale of Justice

Golden Plaque of Promises

Golden Flames

Golden Plague of Oaths

All Dawnshore Strangled Adra

Hop to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A piece of Strangled Adra requires your assistance in the eastern section of the Southern Embrace, right by the point to travel to the Emerald Stair. Navigate the ruins nearby, utilizing electricity to unlock any blocked doors, and interact with the Strangled Adra at the end to receive experience and a piece of Adra for upgrading your gear.

This progresses towards the Pillars of Eternity achievement for cleansing every piece of Strangled Adra in Avowed.

All Dawnshore Ancient Memories

Northeast of Paradis an Ancient Memory is waiting to be uncovered, located at the Watcher’s Mirror location. Interact with the Ancient Memory to learn more about the God you are tethered to as a godlike, providing experience as the main reward.

Completing the Ancient Memory progresses towards the We Remember achievement for completing all Ancient Memories.

All Dawnshore dungeons

Around the town. Screenshot by Dot Esports Large ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports Beneath the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all the Dungeons in Avowed unlocks the Dungeon Siege achievement, though it can be confusing to identify exactly what is classed as a dungeon. To make it easier, we’ve marked the ones we’ve found in Dawnshore in the gallery above and listed their names here.

Each of the two dungeons has two entrances, though the second may be blocked off until you pass through from the opposite side.

Ruinous Cavern

Eothasian Temple

All Dawnshore Starmetal locations

This is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each location in Avowed has a chunk of Starmetal to find, though you won’t be able to utilize it until much later down the line. Still, it’s definitely worth picking up in Dawnshore before you make your way to Emerald Stair.

You can make this your final stop before leaving for Emerald Stair, however, as the location is right by the entrance to the next zone. From the Emerald Stair Gatehouse, head south to reach the Godless Altar—you can also head southeast from the Southern Embrace Party Camp.

Clear out the enemies in the area, and the Starmetal is waiting to be collected from an altar in the middle of the ruins.

All Dawnshore fast-travel Beacons

Far and wide. Screenshot by Dot Esports Around the town. Screenshot by Dot Esports Two in the north. Screenshot by Dot Esports Final three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Outer Worlds achievement, all fast-travel beacons in Avowed must be unlocked. In Dawnshore, there are 13 beacons to unlock, along with four Party Camps. A full list of the fast-travel beacons and Party Camps are below, with the gallery above marking locations on the map in case there are any you are missing.

Fast-travel beacons

Claviger’s Landing

Dehengen’s Cottage

Western Pargrun Wall

Strangleroot

Paradis Main Gate

Administration District

Eastern Paradis Gate

Street of the God’s

High Market

Ondra’s Reach

Northern Farms

God’s Gate

Emerald Stair Gatehouse

Party Camps

Ivona’s Threshold

Overgrown Expanse

The Rise

Southern Embrace

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy