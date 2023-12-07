All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Twitch drops and how to claim them

Let's not get Twitchy about these Frontiers of Pandora drops.

Twitch drops allow you to obtain special, exclusive rewards for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The good news for you is that we have the steps to get them, and can let you in on what rewards can be procured in the Frontiers of Pandora Twitch drops.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has an extensive runtime, a world chock full of references and nods to the wider Avatar universe, and there are also ways you can customize your experience—today, we’re talking about Twitch drop rewards.

Twitch drop rewards incentivize players to utilize Twitch more than they might do normally. But why? To score exclusive items for a player’s favorite games. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also gets in on the act, and here’s everything you need to know so that you’re not left feeling blue.

How to get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Twitch drops

Some subtle Na’vi nuances. Image via Ubisoft and Twitch

If you’re eager to get your hands on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Twitch drop rewards, then you’ll need to head on over to Twitch and watch a selected streamer for an hour to claim one reward. If you want both, then you’ll need two hours of viewing time racked up.

If you’re still confused, here’s some concise steps:

First, make sure your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts are linked. Once that’s done, head over to Twitch.tv. Search for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora streams that have the “Drops Enabled” tag. Now, watch either one hour or two of an applicable stream to qualify for the rewards you’re after. Next, head to Twitch Inventory and click on “Claim Now.” You should receive your shiny rewards sometime toward the end of the promotion.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Twitch drop rewards

Avatar fans can claim two different rewards through the Frontiers of Pandora Twitch drop scheme: Slumbering Ikran Na’vi Weapon Trinket and Forest’s Dawn Na’vi Weapon Trinket.

As the names suggest, these are themed, additional customization options for weapons—and there are many weapons in Frontiers of Pandora to put them on.