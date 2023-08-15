Armored Core 6 file size: How big is it?

How much space will those mechs take up on your system?

The release date of Armored Core 6 is drawing closer and closer. As we approach the launch, some players might be interested in how big of a file size they need to download.

The modern age of video games has normalized file sizes of 100 GB and more for a single game. Both single-player and multiplayer games make players delete several games from their internal storage drives just to make room for the newest release. Luckily, Armored Core 6 fans won’t be clamoring for storage space, as the file sizes for the game are not too large.

You can see the file sizes for Armored Core 6 on Xbox, PS4 and PS5, and PC in the guide below.

Armored Core 6 file sizes for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

The file sizes for all of the systems have been revealed in mostly the same way, as the preloads for players who pre-ordered the game have started to go live over the past few days.

Right now, these are the current file sizes for the three platforms Armored Core 6 is launching on:

PC: 65 GB

Xbox: 53 GB

PlayStation 4: 55.69 GB

PlayStation 5: 43.34 GB

Compared to other massive single-player games that have been released in 2023, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Final Fantasy XVI, a file size of roughly 45-65 GB for Armored Core 6 is quite nice to see. This means you won’t need to spend an entire night preloading the game before release or after you have purchased it.

Still, you might want to ensure that you have enough storage space to support the file size of Armored Core 6 before trying to download it. Also, when you’re downloading the file, ensure you have closed any other applications on your console or PC, as having any open will cause your download speeds to plummet.

Armored Core 6 launches on Aug. 24 and 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

