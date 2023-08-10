Armored Core 6 fans create amusing theories about what happened to the protagonist

The fans of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon are fabricating all sorts of different theories on Reddit and other forums regarding what happened to the protagonist of the game—C4-621, an Armored Core pilot—and some of them are downright genius.

The Armored Core 6 community was left with lots of questions after FromSoftware and Bandai Namco published the official story trailer of the game on July 20. And this is because whatever happened to the protagonist is up in the air.

We won’t know until Armored Core 6 finally launches on Aug. 25, but some of the fan theories could be confirmed. Some fans are thinking that the consciousness of C4-621 will be transferred to one Armored Core, the most upvoted theory on Reddit on Aug. 9.

“I’m firmly of the belief the people who keep saying we’re controlling the AC remotely are wrong,” Redditor Taolan13 wrote. “We’re either in the AC, or we are the AC.”

In the official story trailer of Armored Core 6, it looks like C4-621 is severely injured or imprisoned, which would make it impossible for them to pilot an Armored Core physically. So, there’s a chance that the megacorporation that employs handler Walter will transfer C4-621’s consciousness to an Armored Core. When failing a mission means actual death, AC pilots will fight a lot harder to succeed.

As dark as this theory made by Taolan 13 is, another Redditor theorized that C4-621 is somehow being forced to work for Walter. “Our character sold themselves into indentured servitude to work off a horrible debt,” Yarzeda wrote. “Or maybe they were a criminal or some other ‘undesirable’ subjected to human testing.”

These two theories are both plausible considering how dystopic the Armored Core franchise has been. But, until we put our hands in the game, all that we can hope is that C4-621 somehow survives the journey to planet Rubicon 3.

Armored Core 6 will be the first entry in the franchise since 2013 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, launching Aug. 25.

