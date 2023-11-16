Ark: Survival Ascended Xbox release delayed yet again, PlayStation still ‘on track’

Ark: Survival Ascended‘s troubled release schedule has continued with a second delay of the Xbox Series X|S launch in just a matter of days—but PlayStation 5 remains ‘on track’.

The remaster of 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved was originally slated to be released across all platforms simultaneously in Oct. 2023 but console releases were pushed back to Nov. 2023, while the Steam version dropped on Oct. 27.

It was later announced that the Xbox version would land on Nov. 14 but, just hours before the planned launch, another delay occurred and fans were told to expect the game “later this week”.

However, a fresh update has resulted in yet another delay for frustrated Xbox gamers as issues were found in the certification process with Microsoft that have pushed back Ark: Survival Ascended yet again—with a new release window set for “early next week”.

Given the continued delays, fans will understandably be taking the latest statement with a large pinch of salt as there is no guarantee that there will not be further delays—particularly if issues arise during the certification process.

As it stands, however, a PlayStation 5 release of Ark: Survival Ascended is still on track for the release window previously announced at “the end of this month,” meaning November. Again though, this could be pushed back if there are similar certification issues with Sony.

Understandably, the latest setback has led to immense frustration amongst the player base who feel they have been continually let down by Studio Wildcard and have little confidence that further issues will not arise.

All the setbacks also cast further doubt around the future of Ark 2 and its slated release window of the back end of 2024, which seems increasingly unlikely to occur given the ongoing problems that have arisen with Ark: Survival Ascended.